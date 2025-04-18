Top Prospect Edgar Quero Debuts for White Sox
The promising young catcher could be a bright spot in another long and difficult season on the South Side.
The Chicago White Sox had a new catcher yesterday afternoon.
Edgar Quero, Chicago’s highest-ranked position player prospect on the Just Baseball Top 100, received his call to the show on Thursday. He had hit .333 with an .856 OPS and a 144 wRC+ through his first 15 games at Triple-A Charlotte this season. Evidently, the White Sox decided he was ready for the next step.
All things considered, it probably wasn’t the debut Quero hoped for. The White Sox took a beating from the Athletics, losing 8-0. Quero himself went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. While he did reach base in his first plate appearance, it came via a hit-by-pitch off his foot. He ran into an inning-ending double play a few pitches later.
Nonetheless, White Sox fans have a lot to look forward to with Quero in the majors. There’s a reason the team targeted him ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 (he came over in the deal that sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels), and there’s a reason he’s one of our top 100 prospects.
Indeed, Edgar Quero came in just inside the top 50 (No. 49) on Just Baseball’s preseason Top 100 Prospects list. To learn more about what makes Quero so special, here is what Aram Leighton wrote about the rookie backstop:
49. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/45
|45/45
|40/50
|55
Quero has consistently handled aggressive assignments despite being a switch-hitting catcher thanks to his polish at the plate and strong makeup. He made some mechanical adjustments in the box that allowed him to tap into more power in 2024 and looks like the White Sox catcher of the future.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero has consistently posted above-average contact rates and low chase figures, helping him consistently get on base at a strong clip with a strikeout rate around 17% as a pro.
After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A) before swing adjustments helped him tap into more impact in his second taste of the level in 2024. He adjusted his setup, starting more upright with a focus on coiling into his back side, which has helped him keep his weight back and use his lower half more effectively. He saw a 2 MPH jump in average exit velocity from 2023 to 2024.
Previously featuring more of a flatter swing, Quero minimizing his drift forward has also helped improve his attack angle, pulling the ball in the air much more consistently from both sides of the plate. His launch angle against fastballs jumped from 3° to 14°, with nearly an identical leap in HR/FB% and massive leaps in hard hit rates, slugging on contact, etc.
It’s still hit-over-power for Quero, but his adjustments in the box take plenty of pressure off of the hit tool, giving him 20 home run upside. His patience in the box and ability to battle with two strikes only help bolster his offensive outlook, as he has the ingredients to get on base at a strong clip as well, especially with his smaller zone.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker, but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level in 2023. He has earned high marks from the White Sox for his maturity and his developing ability to call games as well as work with advanced arms.
Quero has at least an average arm and is accurate with his throws, but he can be a bit slow to get the ball out at times. He has cut down 25% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Quero mashed his way through Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte where he did not slow down. His high offensive floor, solid defensive tools and plus makeup make him a high probability big league catcher, but Quero’s uptick in power as a 21-year-old at the upper levels has him tracking as an above average backstop at the highest level.
Assuming the receiving continues to come along, Quero is as well-rounded of a young backstop as you’ll find and should be with the White Sox early in 2025.