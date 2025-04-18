Top Prospect Edgar Quero Debuts for White Sox

Indeed, Edgar Quero came in just inside the top 50 (No. 49) on Just Baseball’s preseason Top 100 Prospects list. To learn more about what makes Quero so special, here is what Aram Leighton wrote about the rookie backstop:

49. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/60 40/45 45/45 40/50 55

Quero has consistently handled aggressive assignments despite being a switch-hitting catcher thanks to his polish at the plate and strong makeup. He made some mechanical adjustments in the box that allowed him to tap into more power in 2024 and looks like the White Sox catcher of the future.

Offense

Quero broke out in a big way in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.

His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero has consistently posted above-average contact rates and low chase figures, helping him consistently get on base at a strong clip with a strikeout rate around 17% as a pro.

After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A) before swing adjustments helped him tap into more impact in his second taste of the level in 2024. He adjusted his setup, starting more upright with a focus on coiling into his back side, which has helped him keep his weight back and use his lower half more effectively. He saw a 2 MPH jump in average exit velocity from 2023 to 2024.