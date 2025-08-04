The Best Prospects Moved at the 2025 Trade Deadline

With De Vries still being so young, the ceiling is unreal when it comes to his game. There’s still plenty of room for him to grow as a prospect, and if he reaches his true potential, there’s no doubt that he’ll become one of the best players in baseball.

C Eduardo Tait (JB #63): Phillies to Twins

One of the main stories from this year’s deadline ended up being the Minnesota Twins’ fire sale, and in this sale, they did well for themselves in the prospect packages they received back. The best player they got back during this year’s deadline was catcher Eduardo Tait, the headliner in the Jhoan Duran deal.

Tait has become one of the brightest stars from the 2023 international signing period, when the Phillies inked him for just $90,000. With his move to the Twins unfolding on Wednesday night, Tait became the first top-100 prospect moved at this year’s deadline, and also the first to be moved since 2023.

Although they have very different skill sets, there is one comparison to be drawn between Leo De Vries and Eduardo Tait: They’re both incredibly talented for their age. Tait is also just 18 years old and playing in High-A, putting him well above his peers at the same age.

Tait spent most of the season in Single-A, and he’s done decently between both levels so far this year. Across 82 games, Tait has slashed .255/.319/.434 with 11 homers and a 106 wRC+, flashing valuable tools in all aspects of his game.

Tait’s power will always stand far above the rest of his tools, as he still has some work to do on the hit-tool side of things. Regardless, he’s quite the interesting piece for the Twins to get back for Duran, as he fits into their future core nicely.