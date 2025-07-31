Rangers Have Trip Aces With Merrill Kelly Addition

With the focus on relief pitching being at an all-time high at the trade deadline, the Texas Rangers have pivoted and grabbed one of the top starters available in Merrill Kelly. The move is sure to bolster the strength of the club, which is the starting rotation.

And while the Rangers appear to have plenty of starting pitching, the idea of adding a top-tier third arm for down the stretch had to be appealing for Chris Young and company. Pair Kelly with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, and that is a formidable stable of hurlers. The best in baseball, to be honest.

The goal isn’t to just be competitive down the stretch, but to ultimately get into the postseason. And with Bruce Bochey being able to roll those three guys out to the mound, the Rangers are going to be a tough matchup for anyone come playoff time.

Texas is sending LHP Kohl Drake, LHP Mitch Bratt, and RHP David Hagaman to Arizona. All three pitchers were ranked highly within the Rangers’ farm system. According to MiLB.com, Drake was the #5 prospect, Bratt #9, and Hagaman #13.