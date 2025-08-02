Not A Goodbye, But A See You Later: Giants Trade Tyler Rogers

Just over a week ago, the San Francisco Giants were still thought of as buyers at the trade deadline. Reports were coming out left and right that they were focused on adding a right-handed power bat, second-baseman, and starting pitcher.

However, after those reports, San Francisco rattled off six-straight losses, getting swept by the Mets and the Pirates. This capped off a run of losing 12 out of 14 and sealed their fate as sellers come July 31st.

The one group the team could absolutely sell from was the bullpen. The group had been the best in baseball throughout the majority of the first half and, at one point, had the three best reliever ERAs across baseball.

Tyler Rogers was seen as the leader of this group among Bay Area fans. While he isn’t the flashiest arm, barely topping out at 84 mph, he has been the most available and reliable non-closer in baseball for almost half a decade.