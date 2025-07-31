San Diego Padres Pull off a Stunning Blockbuster for Mason Miller

Momma, there goes that man again. A.J. Preller is the king of making trades that make your jaw drop and he has done that again, swinging a huge deadline day deal for A’s flamethrower Mason Miller.

For a team that already had one of the best bullpens in baseball, and limited resources to address some real needs on their roster, Preller just threw caution to the wind, dealing his best overall prospect and three pitching prospects for the 26-year-old flamethrower.

Miller has seen his numbers take a bit of a hit this year, pitching in Sacramento, but he is still one of the best arms in the game. He also comes with four years of control beyond this season. Along with Miller, starting pitcher JP Sears is also in this deal, giving the Padres a back-end starter with three years of control beyond this season as well.

So what exactly did the Padres give up, what are they getting, and what’s next? Let’s dive in.