Most Shocking Players Who Were Not Traded at the Deadline

Andrew Heaney, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Tommy Pham (who owns a 1.043 OPS and 189 wRC+ in July) were all rumored to have interest leading up to the trade deadline and are all set to hit free agency at the end of the season.

As most are aware, those typically make for the easiest trade chips to move. Yet, the Pirates ended up keeping all three.

They wouldn’t have brought in earth-shattering packages, but in a market that lacked available middle infielders and where starting pitching was in high demand, they are players who should have netted the Pirates at least something of worth.

Relatedly, many thought Mitch Keller, who is under contract through the 2028 season, could get moved with the astronomical price that starting pitching was going for. Instead, Keller and his 3.69 ERA remains in Pittsburgh. Perhaps he’s an arm they could look to trade in the offseason or even next summer.

Moreover, hurler Dennis Santana owns a dazzling 1.36 ERA on the season, the fourth-best mark in all of MLB among qualified relievers, and will enter his final year of arbitration next season. Sellers should always be looking to cash in on any reliever who might be drawing trade interest, and there was certainly a market for Santana considering how good he has been this season.

Especially considering that the ball club shipped closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees on Thursday, not trading a high-performing, soon-to-be-expiring asset in Santana before the deadline is rather puzzling for an organization that should be looking to stockpile all the assets they can for the future.