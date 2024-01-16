How Long Will the 2023 Season Scar the Los Angeles Angels?

As Ron Washington prepares for his first season as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, fans of the Halos can only hope that a change in the dugout will help salve the wounds of what was a head-shaking 2023 campaign. One that could haunt the folks in Anaheim far worse than anything the Haunted Mansion just down the street could ever produce.

Certainly any baseball fan will remember the Angels being unable to produce a winner in Shohei Ohtani’s final season with the franchise, finishing the year with a 73-89 mark and slamming the door shut on any postseason appearances with both Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster.

However, while being unable to keep a generational talent like Ohtani on the roster was a deep cut, it is looking back on the mismanagement of the 2023 MLB trade deadline that could even have longer-lasting effects on the franchise.

The 2023 MLB trade deadline deals

With the Angels keeping themselves in contention for a Wild Card spot (Los Angeles was just 3.0 games out of a postseason spot when the July 31 trade deadline arrived), general manager Perry Minasian made the decision to buy at the deadline.