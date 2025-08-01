2025 MLB Trade Deadline Buyers: 5 Biggest Winners, Losers

This is not a team that has to worry about the state of their farm system. Our top analysts believe this is the best farm system in all of baseball. Yet, they refused to part with the necessary pieces to land Eugenio Suarez, who would have transformed their lineup.

Other third baseman traded may not have been the best of fits, like Ryan MacMahon and Ke’Bryan Hayes, who have contracts that are not very attractive, but a utilityman like Willi Castro could have helped the Brewers at the hot corner.

If not third base, why not jump on a Ramon Laureno for another bat to stick in a corner outfield spot? The Brewers seem to be buying into what they have gotten out of Andrew Vaughn, which has been remarkable, but is likely unsustainable.

Then we look at their bullpen, and the Brewers almost let the clock expire on the deadline without grabbing any reinforcements. Now, their one trade on deadline day really salvaged things.

They ate some salary on Jordan Montgomery, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and were able to pick up Shelby Miller. Before a recent injury, Miller was closing games for the D-backs, picking up 10 saves and pitching to a 1.98 ERA across 36 1/3 innings pitched before going down.

Picking up a local kid in Danny Jansen to back up William Contreras behind the dish was another quietly solid move for the Brewers.

The two additions of Miller and Jansen do make the Brewers better, and they may still have enough to win the World Series. It just feels like this is a team that has been knocking on the door for so long; it is frustrating when they don’t seize the opportunity to do more, when they have so much prospect capital to play with.

Players Added: UTL Willi Castro, RHP Michael Soroka, RHP Andrew Kittredge, LHP Taylor Rogers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 30: Willi Castro #50 of the Minnesota Twins takes an at-bat against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Target Field on July 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 13-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If the Brewers and Cubs had a handshake agreement to not go for it at the deadline, that would explain a lot. These two teams are staring down the barrel of a real battle to win the NL Central, yet neither participated in the arms race at the deadline.

The Cubs could have used a frontline starter, and, like the Brewers, have a deep enough farm system to pull off any trade. The market was clearly overpriced when it came to starters, as only a few moved, but why weren’t the Cubs the team that took a shot on Shane Bieber?

Could they not have offered something more valuable than the QO draft pick to get the D-backs to move Zac Gallen? Or could they have put Owen Cassie on the table to land a young pitcher with control like Edward Cabrera or Joe Ryan?

You already made this a win-now year when you traded Cam Smith for a year of Kyle Tucker in the offseason. This was the time to double down, and they did not do that.

Taylor Rogers is a good lefty for your bullpen. Andrew Kittredge has been solid this year. Neither is the closer type the Cubs should have gotten, and Mike Soroka is not a starting pitcher you want to hand the ball to in a playoff game.

We love Willi Castro here at Just Baseball, and he does make the Cubs better as a really solid utilityman, but that can’t be your best move at the deadline when you are trying to win the World Series.

1. Boston Red Sox

Players Added: RHP Dustin May, LHP Steven Matz

Right in line with Cubs, the Boston Red Sox became a win-now team when they gave Alex Bregman $40 million to play third base for them this season. A 17-7 month of July put the Red Sox in playoff position at the deadline.

When it was time to add, GM Craig Breslow stepped up to the plate and did nothing but whiff, striking out in miserable fashion. Breslow said as much in his post-deadline presser:

Breslow: "If fans were in the office during this deadline, they would see that guys we didn’t expect to be willing to talk about going into these conversations, we made available. We tried to put the most aggressive offers we could in hopes they were going to end in deals." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 1, 2025

Nobody wants to hear that you tried to make deals but couldn’t. It makes the front office look bad that they couldn’t find a way to get deals across the finish line. One of the trades they did make was for a rental in Dustin May, who has great stuff, but a 4.85 ERA this season.

To make matters worse, they traded James Tibbs III to get him, and he was the headlining piece in the Rafael Devers trade. So now you have traded Devers for two months of Dustin May?

Steven Matz was the other addition, and he is having a fine year. Pitching to a 3.44 ERA across 55 innings out of the Cardinals bullpen. The former starting pitcher has done well in a multi-inning role and pitches from the left side. Still, he’s pretty low down the list of impact relievers moved at the tradea deadline.

The optics are pretty bad around the Red Sox and their front office right now, but this team is still talented enough to overcome all of that and make the playoffs this season.