Padres Complete Their Lineup with Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller continues to approach this trade deadline with unprecedented tenacity. After acquiring star closer Mason Miller from the Athletics, he swung a huge deal with the Baltimore Orioles to get two impact hitters.

The Padres acquired 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn and OF Ramón Laureano, in exchange for six minor leaguers: INF Cobb Hightower, LHP Boston Bateman, RHP Tyson Neighbors, OF Victor Figueroa, INF Brandon Butterworth, and RHP Tanner Smith.

In an absolute blockbuster move, the Padres addressed their lack of lineup depth in a huge way. Laureano and O’Hearn were the top two batters on the Orioles this season in terms of wRC+ and trail just Gunnar Henderson for the team lead in fWAR.

According to RosterResource, the two immediately jump into the starting nine for San Diego and make this lineup look like a formidable one, should they make the playoffs.