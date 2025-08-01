The Padres, Once Again, Steal the Deadline Headlines

There’s reckless driving, then there’s going 130 mph the wrong way down a one-way street. Padres GM A.J. Preller is the one behind the wheel, texting and changing the music.

San Diego is no stranger to making noise at the trade deadline. From trading for Juan Soto to paying a massive price for relivers, A.J. Preller is going to do whatever it takes in order to best position his team for a playoff run, prospects be damned.

While borderline unhinged, he’s earned the right to do so. When you draft and develop as well as the Padres have you can afford to take big swings year and year after year. Replenishing the farm system is no tall task for this organization.

San Diego entered the deadline day three games up on Cincinnati for the last Wild Card spot. The Reds added to their team but did not do nearly enough to keep pace with the Padres. In fact, they acquired two players – Laureano and O’Hearn – who were perfect fits for the Reds.