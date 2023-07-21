Baltimore Orioles Trade Deadline Guide

Starting Pitching

As much as I want to stress the need to add pitching at the deadline, the starting rotation has been a surprise so far this year, with two names standing out in particular: Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells. Both of them have far exceeded expectations so far this season.

However, it is going to take more than two pitchers to get you through the playoffs. With John Means coming back sometime in August, adding one or two more pitchers at the deadline could go a long way in bolstering this rotation for the postseason.

Since 2016, every team that has made the World Series has had an ERA in the top half of the league from their starting rotation. The only team ranked outside of the top ten was the Philadelphia Phillies last year.

The Orioles are currently in 18th with a 4.57 starters’ ERA. They need a stud at the front of the rotation. The question is whether or not the front office is going to buck up and pay the price. I believe that they will.

Bullpen Arms

For the first two months of the season, the bullpen was the heart and soul of this team. The unit looked like it was the best in baseball and would be able to carry the Orioles as far as it needed to. There has since been some regression.

The bullpen now ranks seventh in ERA in all of baseball. That is still great, but the unit is in large part being carried by Félix Bautista, Yennier Cano, and Danny Coulombe. They could really use one or two more arms in the pen.