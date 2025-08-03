Giants Finally Commit to Selling at Deadline

New York Mets

Mets Received: RP Tyler Rogers

Giants Received: RP Jose Butto, RHP Blade Tidwell (NYM #14), OF Drew Gilbert (NYM #9)

Tyler Rogers has been the leader of San Francisco’s bullpen dating back to 2019. He’s led the league in appearances three different times and is on pace to do the same thing in 2025. Rogers offers an elite combination of reliability and availability, something huge for a Mets team that has World Series aspirations.

On the other side, the Giants received a big-league bullpen piece and two promising prospects in what seems like a hefty price for a rental non-closing reliever. The first is Jose Butto, who has worked exclusively out of the pen for New York with a 3.64 ERA in 47.0 innings pitched.

On the prospect side, the Giants got the Mets ninth and 14th ranked prospects. Blade Tidwell is a right-handed pitcher who the Giants think can be a real piece in their rotation. He has a fastball that averages right under 96 mph and can touch the upper 90s. He also mixes in an above-average slider and an average changeup.

Drew Gilbert’s .777 OPS and 105 wRC+ in AAA are impressive, but not fully indicative of his true talent, as he's flashing multiple elite traits. As the headliner from #LGM for Tyler Rogers, the left-handed outfielder could make an impact for the #sfgiants soon.



Drew Gilbert was the other prospect shipped to San Francisco and looks like an immediate option in right field for the Giants. Once regarded as a top 100 prospect by several outlets, Gilbert has dealt with a bit of injury throughout the last year. While he’s had an underwhelming 2025 in general, he caught fire in July, slashing .300/.378/.613 with six home runs. That’s good for a .990 OPS and a wRC+ of 153.

New York Yankees

Yankees Received: RP Camilo Doval

Giants Received: C Jesus Rodriguez (NYY #9), 3B Parks Harber, RHP Trystan Vrieling, LHP Carlos De La Rosa

With some of the returns that relievers were commanding earlier in the deadline, it made a lot of sense for San Francisco to shop Doval. He has several years of team control and is one of the most electric relief arms in baseball, production aside. He bolsters a back-end of the bullpen in New York that looks to turn things around and make a deep run in October.

However, in the return for Doval, the Giants only got one prospect ranked in the Yankees Top 15, according to our own Aram Leighton. Jesus Rodriguez is a right-handed hitting catcher with above-average bat-to-ball skills. Being 23 years old and already in Triple-A, he looks like a perfect future platoon partner for Patrick Bailey, who is much better from the left side of the plate.