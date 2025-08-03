Giants Finally Commit to Selling at Deadline
The Giants finally picked a direction at the trade deadline. Here's a breakdown of every deal San Francisco made.
A month ago, everybody in baseball thought the Giants would have been huge buyers when it came to the deadline. They had just acquired Rafael Devers, were in contention for the NL West lead, and were at the top of the wild-card race.
Fast-forward to 3:00 PM PST on July 31, and Buster Posey committed to something the previous regime never did. Whether it was Carlos Rodon in 2022 or Blake Snell just last year, Farhan Zaidi never decided to actually sell and bolster a constantly weak farm system.
With the Giants being one of the worst teams in baseball since acquiring Devers and hitting a complete free fall in the NL rankings, Posey finally did something San Francisco has needed for years. The organization shipped off three of the five players left from the 2021 playoff roster and added seven players to their below-average farm system.
Here’s a quick breakdown of everything the Giants did at the 2025 trade deadline.
New York Mets
Mets Received: RP Tyler Rogers
Giants Received: RP Jose Butto, RHP Blade Tidwell (NYM #14), OF Drew Gilbert (NYM #9)
Tyler Rogers has been the leader of San Francisco’s bullpen dating back to 2019. He’s led the league in appearances three different times and is on pace to do the same thing in 2025. Rogers offers an elite combination of reliability and availability, something huge for a Mets team that has World Series aspirations.
On the other side, the Giants received a big-league bullpen piece and two promising prospects in what seems like a hefty price for a rental non-closing reliever. The first is Jose Butto, who has worked exclusively out of the pen for New York with a 3.64 ERA in 47.0 innings pitched.
On the prospect side, the Giants got the Mets ninth and 14th ranked prospects. Blade Tidwell is a right-handed pitcher who the Giants think can be a real piece in their rotation. He has a fastball that averages right under 96 mph and can touch the upper 90s. He also mixes in an above-average slider and an average changeup.
Drew Gilbert was the other prospect shipped to San Francisco and looks like an immediate option in right field for the Giants. Once regarded as a top 100 prospect by several outlets, Gilbert has dealt with a bit of injury throughout the last year. While he’s had an underwhelming 2025 in general, he caught fire in July, slashing .300/.378/.613 with six home runs. That’s good for a .990 OPS and a wRC+ of 153.
New York Yankees
Yankees Received: RP Camilo Doval
Giants Received: C Jesus Rodriguez (NYY #9), 3B Parks Harber, RHP Trystan Vrieling, LHP Carlos De La Rosa
With some of the returns that relievers were commanding earlier in the deadline, it made a lot of sense for San Francisco to shop Doval. He has several years of team control and is one of the most electric relief arms in baseball, production aside. He bolsters a back-end of the bullpen in New York that looks to turn things around and make a deep run in October.
However, in the return for Doval, the Giants only got one prospect ranked in the Yankees Top 15, according to our own Aram Leighton. Jesus Rodriguez is a right-handed hitting catcher with above-average bat-to-ball skills. Being 23 years old and already in Triple-A, he looks like a perfect future platoon partner for Patrick Bailey, who is much better from the left side of the plate.
Third baseman Parks Harber was the next piece of the deal. He’s a 23 year old out of the University of North Carolina who has had a nice year in the lower minors for the Yankees. He may not hit for a ton of power, but he’s slashing .319/.404/.510 with six home runs in 2025.
The last two pieces in the return were a pair of arms. The first was RHP Trystan Vrieling, who has started 12 of 14 games in 2025 across three different levels with a 4.36 ERA in 53.3 innings. The last was a flier who’s currently in the DSL. Left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa is only 17 years old and holds a 5.32 ERA in 2025. Despite the elevated ERA, he has shown some elite strikeout stuff with a 14.73 K/9 rate.
Kansas City Royals
Royals Received: OF Mike Yastrzemski
Giants Received: RHP Yunior Marte
Mike Yastrzemski was a consistent mainstay in San Francisco’s lineup going back to 2019. Although he was never a superstar, he averaged 1.5 to 2.5 fWAR year in and year out and was one of the most reliable third outfielders across Major League Baseball. As the perfect send off, Yaz made one of the most impressive catches in the history of Oracle Park.
While it’s likely the Giants would have been happy with anything in return for Yastrzemski as he’s on an expiring contract, they got a talented, young arm in the deal. Yunior Marte was the CAR Pitcher of the Month with the Columbia Fireflies in May and has had an impressive 2025. In Single-A, he’s tossed 82.0 innings in 19 starts with a 2.74 ERA and 3.01 FIP.
Final Thoughts
Giants fans everywhere are refreshed that the organization finally chose a direction and committed to it at the deadline. At first glance, the return for Doval may seem light, but Buster Posey still added a healthy mix of seven players to a farm system that has lacked depth and talent for the better part of a decade.
To add to the fun, without selling any major, everyday players, the Giants can somewhat try to compete throughout the rest of 2025 and go into 2026 with a familiar roster. While San Francisco’s season has not gone according to plan, Buster Posey did what he thought was best for the future of the Giants’ organization.