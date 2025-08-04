Pirates’ Deadline Decisions Reveal Deep Organizational Failures

Heading into this year’s deadline, it was clear that teams were gearing up for a seller’s market and preparing their systems accordingly. This was especially true for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who found themselves in the perfect position to sell.

The Pirates entered this deadline with two legitimate bullpen stars in a market that was paying heavily for such players, as well as multiple players on contracts that expired at the end of the year. Given the prices teams were paying for other teams’ players of the same caliber, the Pirates were in a very good position.

Due to how the Pirates have drafted during the Ben Cherington era, they have plenty of impressive arms in their system (and on their big league roster) without much offensive help. However, at the deadline, if they played their cards right, they could have finally supplemented the pitching with some offensive reinforcements.

Instead, this deadline shaped up to be one of the worst in recent memory for the club. They failed to properly sell, resulting in a very negative reaction from the fan base for the second straight year on deadline day.