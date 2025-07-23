What’s Behind the Blue Jays’ Unexpected Rise to First Place?

The Toronto Blue Jays have burst onto the scene in 2025 with much higher levels of success and performance than nearly anyone could have predicted. They currently sit atop the American League East division ahead of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox, who are all at least four games above .500 as of July 23.

The AL East is closer than one might have assumed it’d be prior to the season, but the Blue Jays are making sure the league knows to be wary of the team above the border. 2025 has been a year to remember for Toronto fans, and it seems like playoff baseball is certainly not out of the question for the Jays.

Notching 55 wins before this year’s All-Star break, the Jays set a franchise record for first-half success; and yes, even more than their World Series years in 1992 and 1993. The American League in 2025 as a whole is more up for grabs than it has been in recent seasons and the Blue Jays are taking this opportunity by the horns and asserting themselves as division leaders.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on July 23.