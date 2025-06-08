5 Underrated Blue Jays Pitching Prospects You Need to Know

Blue Jays' prospect Michael Dominguez is having a good season in Double-A:



1.61 ERA, 3.79 ERA,31.9 K%, and a 10.6 BB% in 22.1 innings pitched. He's started five of his eight games, going no more than four innings in his second-to-last outing.



Last season stood as a setback for Dominguez, who saw his strikeout rate diminish and gave up a lot more hard contact than he was used to, which contributed to a 4.56 ERA across almost 100 innings with New Hampshire. His 2025 performance is standing as a testament to his ability to overcome struggles.

Six of Dominguez’s nine outings in 2025 have been scoreless appearances, and he’s struck out at least three batters in each outing of at least two innings. He’s been a solid arm for Toronto’s Double-A team so far this season, and if he can keep this up he’ll be on the rise soon.

Grant Rogers (RHP, Double-A, New Hampshire Fisher Cats)

Grant Rogers has spent time with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire (where he currently pitches), and has been lights out at both levels. Combined in 2025, his 2.08 ERA across 60.2 innings is a strong representation of consistency. He boasts a 8.23 K/9 which, while not being spectacular, isn’t a defining trait of every pitcher’s success.

Rogers was the Northwest League’s Pitcher of the Week for the first week of August last season, thanks in large part to an eight-inning shutout effort with nine strikeouts and only three hits surrendered. This was one of six outings in 2024 in which he went six innings or further in a start.

In only one start so far in 2025, he’s only surrendered three or more earned runs once, and exactly two earned runs three other times. Rogers sported an ERA of just 0.45 over his first four starts to the season, and although this number has expectedly gone up since then, his season has been impressive overall considering his middling last few years.

Patrick Gallagher (RHP, High-A, Vancouver Canadians)

Pat Gallagher is an 11th-round pick from the 2022 draft who has been performing incredible well in 2025 out of Vancouver’s bullpen. He’s made one start to the tune of four no-hit innings with a walk and four strikeouts, although most of his work comes out of the pen.