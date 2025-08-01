Did the Blue Jays Do Enough at the Deadline?

Varland and France were acquired in a buzzer-beating deal at the deadline. Losing Kendry Rojas and Alan Roden is tough to swallow for Blue Jays’ prospect huggers, but Varland is disgusting (in the best way) on the mound, and France could very well be the right-handed bat the Blue Jays needed. Even though he isn’t as shiny as some of the other players the club reportedly looked into, he’ll do.

The Blue Jays deepen their roster!



They traded a Just Baseball Top 100 though… pic.twitter.com/Z6uS3QhWWW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2025

Was It Enough?

The problem with the moves made by the Blue Jays is that they did what they always do: pursue the biggest names on the trade and free-agent markets only to come away with players who are generally viewed as a tier or two below the rest.

The team’s beat writers – as well as many others on a national level – report that the Blue Jays are looking into superstar-caliber players, which does nothing but get fans’ hopes up. Toronto’s fanbase has gone through so much over the past few years with getting hopes up only to be let down.

That’s not to say that the group of players they acquired over the past few days will be disappointing, but the fact of the matter is that neither reliever they got is on the same level as Duran or Smith. France is not on the same level as a hitter like Kwan is.

Looking at it from a place of positivity, the Blue Jays were able to add two legitimate weapons to a bullpen that has now gone from great to elite. Their offense only truly needed minor upgrades around the edges with Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander eventually returning to the lineup.

So, in a way, the Blue Jays did what they set out to do, even if it wasn’t on the grand and sexy scale many anticipated it’d be.