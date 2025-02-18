The Blue Jays Front Office Shot Themselves In the Foot Again

And just like that, spring training is underway. The Toronto Blue Jays’ pitchers and catchers reported to camp in Dunedin, Florida, on February 13, with all other players reporting five days later for the first full-squad workout.

In any other year, the start of spring training would bring excitement and anticipation for the season to come, but this year, the first workout marks the Blue Jays’ failure to meet an unfortunate deadline and the now-almost-certain impending loss of franchise star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With free agency looming for Guerrero at the end of 2025, the Blue Jays have supposedly been working to negotiate a contract extension this winter, but the gap between the two parties’ expectations has been vast.

When interviewed on the Spanish-language Abriendo El Podcast in December, the 25-year-old described the Blue Jays’ then-recent $340 million extension offer as “not even close to what we are looking for,” and set a firm deadline for Toronto to sort out a new, higher offer, stating that all extension talks would be cut off once spring training starts.