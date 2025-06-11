5 Underrated Blue Jays Hitting Prospects You Need to Know

Last season was a down-year for Robertson, who slashed an unlike-himself line of .226/.319/.429, which only graded out as a subpar 95 wRC+. This was only the second season of 60 or more games played in Robertson’s pro career where he finished below the league average in wRC+.

His 2025 has been nothing short of electric so far, as he leads the Buffalo Bisons in home runs (12), runs batted in (35), and walks (32). His slashline of .288/.408/.583 ranks among the upper echelons of Buffalo’s International League and he’s been one of the best power bats in all of MiLB this year.

3 HOMERS IN 3 AT-BATS FOR WILL ROBERTSON ‼️



The @BlueJays prospect gives the @BuffaloBisons their first such milestone since 2014 🧨 pic.twitter.com/u0MYvbLHcq — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 4, 2025

Robertson’s ISO (Isolated Power) of .295 tops the International League, as he’s a comfortable five points above Twins outfielder Carson McCusker. Robertson also recently notched a three-homer game against the Syracuse Mets, showing off his incredible power ability. His pure talent at the plate makes him a prime candidate to not only move up, but to thrive at the MLB level in the near future.

Nick Goodwin (3B/SS, High-A, Vancouver Canadians)

Nick Goodwin was a seventh-rounder in the 2023 draft and has turned in a strong performance in the Jays’ minor-league system since he was picked. Now in his third season with the High-A Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League, he’s slashing .252/.364/.473 with a 127 wRC+.

Goodwin’s high contact rate and good plate discipline make him a feared hitter, and he’s only one of three players to tally at least 30 RBI on the season for Vancouver. His Isolated Power (ISO) of .221 is by far the highest of his career and his .255 BABIP suggests that he might be somewhat unlucky with his batted balls this season.

He might not tally the most hits you’ve seen, but a contact rate nearing 80% shows skill that will only require time to produce impressive numbers. Additionally, he’s shown a distinct ability to hit to all fields rather than pulling the ball. The following chart depicts the pull, center, and opposite field rates of Goodwin’s career.