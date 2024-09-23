If the D-backs Get into the Dance, They Can Make Another Run

Last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks got on a roll in September that took them to the World Series.

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, general manager Mike Hazen made a number of moves designed to get the Snakes back to the postseason. However, injuries to key players throughout the season kept the D-backs from gaining the kind of momentum that was so important to them in 2023.

Still, the D-backs enter Monday with an 87-69 record, putting them in a tie with the New York Mets for the second Wild Card spot. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Arizona has been good enough to stay in contention.

The question, then, is whether this team has enough left to make it into October. As we enter the last week of the MLB regular season, the D-backs have their work cut out for them.