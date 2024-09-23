If the D-backs Get into the Dance, They Can Make Another Run
But they’ll have to run a gauntlet to get there.
Last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks got on a roll in September that took them to the World Series.
Ahead of the 2024 campaign, general manager Mike Hazen made a number of moves designed to get the Snakes back to the postseason. However, injuries to key players throughout the season kept the D-backs from gaining the kind of momentum that was so important to them in 2023.
Still, the D-backs enter Monday with an 87-69 record, putting them in a tie with the New York Mets for the second Wild Card spot. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Arizona has been good enough to stay in contention.
The question, then, is whether this team has enough left to make it into October. As we enter the last week of the MLB regular season, the D-backs have their work cut out for them.
Who Do the D-backs Have Left to Play?
The Diamondbacks just won a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers (89-67), who have already clinched the NL Central. The D-backs took the series three games to one.
Starting Monday, they will host the already-eliminated Giants (77-79) for three games. After that, the real fun begins.
In the final weekend of the regular season, the D-backs will play the San Diego Padres (90-66) at Chase Field. It’s going to be must-watch baseball, not only because the Padres and D-backs will be fighting it out for a Wild Card, but also because the Padres are still in a position to potentially catch the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63).
When they arrive in Arizona, the Padres will be coming out of what may well have been a determinative series against the Dodgers and a red-hot Shohei Ohtani.
In short, the NL West has gotten wild.
Do the D-backs Have Enough to Contend in the Postseason?
They do.
All of Arizona’s players are healthy again, with Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returning earlier in the week. In addition, during Thursday night’s game against the Brewers, Brandon Pfaadt had his very best stuff (as in a career-high 12 Ks) and looked back on track.
Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen have battled back through their injuries, and Eduardo Rodriguez was excellent (at Coors Field) against the Rockies.
And don’t overlook the outstanding season Ryne Nelson has had. He is currently on the IL but is expected to return.
Add to that a solid bullpen anchored by A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez. And although this has not been Paul Sewald’s best season, he should be back for the postseason.
The power of the lineup was never in doubt. Eugenio Suárez has been hot since the All-Star break, and Christian Walker has returned from an oblique injury. (When he was out, Hazen traded for Josh Bell, who has brought power to the D-backs offense.)
Had Ketel Marte not missed time due to an ankle injury, we would be talking about him in the NL MVP conversation.
In addition, Jake McCarthy has been solid all season. Moreover, since the All-Star break, 2023 Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll has returned to form.
Add to that the fact that DHs Joc Pederson and Randall Grichuk have been consistent contributors, and it’s not hard to see why FanGraphs gives the D-backs an 82.9% chance of making the postseason.
Mike Hazen built a team for October, and the D-backs are eager to see how they can compete.
But they have to get there first.
The last week of the 2024 regular season is gonna be fun.
