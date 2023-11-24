Amed Rosario Could Be the Best Bargain Buy of the Offseason

If I showed you the 2023-24 middle infield free agent class just a couple of years ago, you would have been pretty impressed. A couple of stars, several above-average players, and no shortage of capable contributors. Talk about depth:

Player wRC+ WAR Brandon Crawford 140 6.3 Tim Anderson 118 4.6 Enrique Hernández 109 4.0 Adam Frazier 113 3.5 Jean Segura 110 3.4 Tony Kemp 128 3.1 Whit Merrifield 89 3.0 Joey Wendle 105 3.0 Amed Rosario 102 2.5 Kolten Wong 109 2.5 Josh Harrison 104 2.3 Jonathan Schoop 105 2.0 2021 stats via FanGraphs

Unfortunately, time can be cruel, and just a couple of short years later, this class is as barren as a tundra. This past season, only three middle infielders from the free agent class were worth more than one Win Above Replacement, per FanGraphs: Whit Merrifield (1.5), Donovan Solano (1.2), and Elvis Andrus (1.1). Of those three, only Andrus actually played the infield in the majority of his games.

Thus, while 12 members of this free agent class were two-win players (or more) as recently as 2021, it wouldn’t be all that controversial to suggest there isn’t a single above-average starting middle infielder available this winter.

However, if there is anyone who could bounce back and provide above-average production for his new club in 2024, it’s Amed Rosario. Indeed, I think the chances are pretty good that he does exactly that.