The Battle for First-Round Byes Is Coming Down to the Wire

With just less than three weeks remaining on the MLB calendar, the postseason picture has begun to come into focus. However, that image is still a little fuzzy around the edges as no team has run away with the top records in their respective leagues, and therefore, the 2024 byes to the divisional round are still up for grabs.

While the National League duo of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies look poised to claim a shot straight to the NLDS, there is still much work to be done by both clubs to officially clinch that bye.

Things are even more jumbled in the American League, where the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Kansas City Royals are all with 4.5 games of each other in the hunt for an ALDS berth.

If it feels like things are a little more crowded at the top than we’re used to in mid-September, that’s because they are. On Sept. 12 last year, the Orioles had already cracked 91 wins and opened up a 16-win advantage on a first-round bye, the Atlanta Braves had a stunning 95 wins and already clinched a playoff spot, and the Dodgers and the Houston Astros would have had to undergo stunning collapses not to be watching the Wild Card games from home.