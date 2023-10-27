Ketel Marte Is Tying the Bow on a Triumphant Bounce-Back

The Diamondbacks outplayed the Reds, Cubs, and Giants down the stretch, thanks in no small part to Ketel Marte and his red-hot bat.

The veteran outhit teammates Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, and Christian Walker over the final six weeks of the season. He ranked among the top 20 NL batters in OPS, wOBA, and wRC+.

Indeed, Marte was Arizona’s best hitter in June and July, as well. Carroll may have gotten more attention, but from May 24 through the end of the season – that’s 113 games – it was Marte who led the team in most offensive categories.

If it’s possible for a team’s highest-paid player to be underrated, then Marte certainly is.