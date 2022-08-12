Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games For PED Violation

Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play baseball for the San Diego Padres in 2022. Having missed all of the season thus far due to a wrist fracture he sustained in an offseason motorcycle accident, Tatis will now face an 80-game suspension after it was announced he tested positive for PEDs on Friday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verge of returning, he's done for the year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2022

This is a shocking revelation, as Tatis is the biggest name player to test positive for steroids in some time. The 23-year-old superstar has suddenly changed the narrative of his budding career entirely.

First, some could have questioned Tatis for breaking his wrist in a motorcycle accident in the first place, putting himself in harm’s way despite being on a $340 million contract. Now he has made himself unavailable when his team needed him most, due to testing positive for PEDs.

Luckily the Padres were active at the deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a lineup that already had Manny Machado, so they still have a chance to make a run this year. But the idea of trading for Soto was to pair him with both Machado and Tatis.