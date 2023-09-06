NL Rookie of the Year is Corbin Carroll’s Award to Lose

Consider him in comparison to his most likely competition in terms of position players as shown by FanGraphs.

Carroll is the clear leader, and it is not especially close. His 5.2 fWAR is much higher than James Outman’s 3.6. Moreover, Carroll has shown a consistency that has evaded Outman. It’s possible to make a case for Matt McLain, but he has recently been sidelined with injuries, and he still trails Carroll in terms of overall production.

Two other players should be considered as possible NL ROYs: Kodai Senga and Bobby Miller. Comparing pitchers with position players is an inexact science, but it’s worth a try. Again, this is from FanGraphs:

Senga has been one of the best pitchers in the National League and is even pitching himself into a top-10, if not top-five finish in the NL Cy Young voting. He just shutdown the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, striking out a dozen batters as he makes a push towards a 200-strikeout season.

Still, in terms of fWAR Carroll is the best player. That’s not to undervalue the work of Senga or any of these other players, who have clearly had remarkable rookie seasons. There is just no way that any of them can take this award away from him.

Especially when voters consider the excitement factor. This is, obviously, unmeasurable, but Carroll has it. When he does well, the D-backs do well; when he struggles, the D-backs are less effective. He’s an electric player who makes his teammates better.