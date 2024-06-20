Three Young Shortstops Who Don’t Get Talked About Enough

Don’t look now, but the shortstops around MLB might be experiencing a new golden age.

Whether it’s young stars like Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz, or more household names like Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa, baseball fans these days are spoiled by the sheer depth and talent of this group.

But that same depth and talent can also cause us to overlook other special shortstops who are playing well in 2024, like these three names.

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

It’s difficult to get the recognition you deserve when you’re playing between veterans Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the Cardinals’ infield, but Masyn Winn is deserving of praise.