Dansby Swanson’s the Best Deal of Top Shortstops Signed in 2023

In a free agent class that included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson was the afterthought when it came to the top-tier free agent shortstops.

Swanson was always part of the conversation, but mentioned last when it came to the shortstops ready to cash in on nine-figure contracts this winter. Each shortstop was ultimately able to find those deals, but some were much bigger than others.

Turner and Bogaerts were the first signed, and each to deal that spanned longer than a decade. For Turner, his nine-figure deal started with a three, an 11-year, $300 million pact. Bogaerts came at a slight discount to the Padres, but $280 million over 11 years was in the same ballpark.

Then came the Correa saga, where his two $300+ million deals both were erased before he landed back in Minnesota on a six-year, $200 million deal. With far less fanfare, the Chicago Cubs inked Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal to be their starting shortstop.