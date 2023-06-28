Corey Seager Might Just Be the Best Shortstop in Baseball

When we look at the shortstop position right now, it is the young superstars that are garnering most of the headlines.

Bo Bichette and Wander Franco are featured prominently atop the fWAR leaderboards as two of the best players in baseball this season. Elly De La Cruz is splitting time between third base and shortstop right now, but he is clearly looking the part as a generational talent who will star at the position for years to come.

Yet, despite all of the talent that exists, the player we rarely talk about when mentioning the top shortstops in the game is actually the one who brings the best bat to the position. Corey Seager.

When we ranked the top 10 shortstops in baseball prior to this season, Seager did crack the top-five, but trailed behind players like Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa, all which signed massive contracts this winter.