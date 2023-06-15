Who Should Start the All-Star Game at Shortstop?

We are less than a month away from the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, and the first wave of All-Star voting was released on Monday. As is yearly tradition, it’s exciting to speculate and debate about who has played well-enough to earn starting roles for their respective league.

One positional race that will be intriguing to track will be the shortstop position. Both the American League and the National League will come down to the wire for who will earn the starting nod. However, they are two completely different conversations.

In the American League, the conversation will boil down to two, maybe three, stars who are posting some of the best numbers in the entire sport and are in the midst of a spectacular 2023 season.

In the National League, it is a much more wide-open discussion with the abundance of superstars who are off to a slow start. There is a case to be made for several players who are putting together a great start to 2023, who might not have been expected to be in this conversation at the beginning of the season.