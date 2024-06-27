Six Shortstops Who Can Replace Mookie Betts in the All-Star Game

After Mookie Betts suffered a fractured hand on June 16, the six-to-eight-week timetable for his recovery brought forth a lot of questions.

What would the Los Angeles Dodgers do in his immediate absence? Would a move for a shortstop ahead of the trade deadline make sense? Will his hand be healed enough to handle work at short upon his return?

But putting the Dodgers’ questions aside, a whole new series of questions come into play regarding the timing of Betts’ injury and the July 16 MLB All-Star Game.

His injury came exactly one month before this year’s Midsummer Classic, meaning with that six-to-eight-week timetable, there’s essentially no chance Betts will be eligible to participate in the game.