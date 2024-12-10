Prioritizing Willy Adames Sets the Giants up for a Great Offseason
By making Willy Adames their top priority in free agency, the Giants were finally able to land the star shortstop they had been waiting for.
The San Francisco Giants made a splash in free agency by signing Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal. This move not only addresses a critical shortstop need but also marks a pivotal moment for the franchise after missing out on major free agents year after year.
Adames had an impressive offensive season including 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in his contract year. The Giants hope that despite his recent defensive regression, Adames can rejuvenate a lineup that hasn’t had a 30-home-run hitter since the days of Barry Bonds.
His arrival reshapes the team’s identity and future, impacting breakout rookie Tyler Fitzgerald and setting the stage for more offseason moves.
This signing shows Buster Posey and Zack Minasian’s intent to compete as serious contenders in the National League West while bringing much-needed excitement to fans of the team by the bay.
Strategic Signing Before the Soto Domino
The signing of Adames came before Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million record-breaking deal with the New York Mets. This was pivotal as Adames was seen as a clear fallback option for teams that were in on Soto.
With Soto being off the table, demand for a player like Adames would have surged. By securing him early, the Giants were able to address their own roster as well as remove a key free agent from the market before his price tag inevitably went up post-Soto deal.
This decision to prioritize Adames is a marked turn from the past strategy we have seen from the Giants, who were previously among the top bidders for free agents such as Aaron Judge, or Shohei Ohtani.
Every time, even if they were the favorites, they would miss out and have to settle for lower-tier free agents. This time around, the Giants wasted no time on Soto and got their guy, who was arguably the second-best position player on the market.
Compare the Giants to the Blue Jays in this situation, and you can see the benefit of this newfound strategy. Adames surely appreciated being considered the top priority in San Francisco, which could have led him to take the deal early instead of waiting to see the full scope of his market.
This resulted in the largest contract in Giants franchise history, giving them a new star to build around on the left side of their infield.
A Franchise Turning Point
One of the most exciting aspects of this agreement is the potential of Adames breaking the Giants’ 30-home run drought. Adames’ 32 home runs in 2024 demonstrate his consistent power, making him a candidate to revitalize an offense that has lacked a true slugger for years.
While Adames’ strikeout rate of 25.1% and defensive metrics in 2024 (-16 DRS and 0 OAA) present areas for improvement, his clubhouse leadership qualities position him as a true cornerstone player for a franchise that desperately needed it. Adames has the ability to energize the entire roster and connect with both English and Spanish-speaking players within the clubhouse.
His presence on this roster not only boosts the team’s run production but also gives the Giants one of the most exciting left sides of the infield in all of baseball.
In 2024, Giants third baseman Matt Chapman finished an exceptional year with 5.5 WAR while Adames provided 4.8 WAR. The Giants now have a left side that includes two guys who ended up finishing 10th and 11th in 2024 MVP voting for the next 5+ years.
Impact on Fitzgerald’s Future
Going into the offseason, Tyler Fitzgerald was the Giants shortstop of the future unless they made a move like this. Fitzgerald slashed .280/.334/.497 in 2024, hitting 15 home runs and swiping 17 bases.
Despite the true potential in power, speed, and athleticism displayed, his defensive metrics at shortstop were a major concern.
|Gamees Played
|DRS (Defensive Runs Saves)
|OAA (Outs Above Average)
|72
|-6
|-4
The signing of Adames allows the Giants to move Fitzgerald to second base permanently. He spent limited time there in 2024, but the metrics predict that his athleticism and versatility make him much more comfortable at the position. This move can help minimize the impact of his defensive struggles while maximizing his offensive production and total output.
Giants’ Next Moves
Adames coming to San Francisco looks like a signal of an aggressive offseason for the Giants. In his first offseason as the President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey is showing fans that he is serious about making the Giants a competitive team in the N.L. West again.
With that said, more moves need to be made, as the Giants have already lost Blake Snell and Michael Conforto in free agency, with both players signing to play for the rival Dodgers.
One possibility for the Giants’ next move is Ha-Seong Kim, whose addition would give this franchise one of the most dynamic infields in all of baseball. Kim’s league-average bat and elite defense would complement Adames and allow the Giants to field a top-tier defensive unit despite Adames’ recent struggles.
If they landed Kim, the Giants could move him around the infield, while maybe pushing Fitzgerald into left field whenever Kim is playing second base. The alternative is just keeping Fitzgerald at second while looking to add a corner outfielder to replace Conforto.
With Soto and Tyler O’Neill both off the market, the Giants could look to Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander, although both might be best-served to DH than play right field in San Francisco.
They also could look towards signing Jurickson Profar, Max Kelper, Alex Verdugo or Jesse Winker, if they want to add a left-handed bat. Other right-handed options include Randal Grichuk, Austin Hays, or Tommy Pham.
A possible reunion for the Giants would be to sign Joc Pederson, although his days playing in the outfield may be past him, as Joc is now more of a DH-only. Regardless of the target, the Giants should be looking to add at least one more proven bat to the lineup.
On the other hand, the Giants could still go after Corbin Burnes if they aren’t done big-game hunting. They have been repeatedly mentioned as being interested in the ace and securing him would signal a commitment to the franchise truly going for it in 2025.
Burnes’ dominance on the mound would anchor him as a co-ace next to Logan Webb for a pitching staff that has shown promise but needs another long-term bona fide ace to compete at the top of the National League. After losing Snell, Burnes would be the one pitcher they could add that would make up for that loss of production, if not become a slight upgrade.
Pairing Adames with Burnes, along with some smaller moves would prove the 2024-25 offseason to be a successful one for the Giants.
This franchise can capitalize on the momentum generated by signing Adames and build a roster capable of competing in the west and for a championship in the near future.