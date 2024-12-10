Prioritizing Willy Adames Sets the Giants up for a Great Offseason

Strategic Signing Before the Soto Domino

The signing of Adames came before Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million record-breaking deal with the New York Mets. This was pivotal as Adames was seen as a clear fallback option for teams that were in on Soto.

With Soto being off the table, demand for a player like Adames would have surged. By securing him early, the Giants were able to address their own roster as well as remove a key free agent from the market before his price tag inevitably went up post-Soto deal.

This decision to prioritize Adames is a marked turn from the past strategy we have seen from the Giants, who were previously among the top bidders for free agents such as Aaron Judge, or Shohei Ohtani.

Every time, even if they were the favorites, they would miss out and have to settle for lower-tier free agents. This time around, the Giants wasted no time on Soto and got their guy, who was arguably the second-best position player on the market.

Compare the Giants to the Blue Jays in this situation, and you can see the benefit of this newfound strategy. Adames surely appreciated being considered the top priority in San Francisco, which could have led him to take the deal early instead of waiting to see the full scope of his market.

This resulted in the largest contract in Giants franchise history, giving them a new star to build around on the left side of their infield.