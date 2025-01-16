Will Playing Center Field Unlock the Best Version of Oneil Cruz?

Back in August of 2024, the Pittsburgh Pirates officially decided to move their promising young shortstop Oneil Cruz to center field. This move didn’t come as much of a surprise, as the team had flirted with the idea of shifting Cruz to the outfield during his time in the minor leagues.

“We really believe this is a huge opportunity for both him and our team, both,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “That’s our mindset. We believe that will be his mindset going into it.”

Despite producing above-average offensive numbers, Cruz has been a negative fielder across the board at shortstop. These defensive woes have subtracted from his value as a player throughout his short career.

However, in 2024, Cruz thrived defensively for the first time in his career – as a center fielder.