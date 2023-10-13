Have the Phillies Become the Most Likable Team in Baseball?

The Phillies are like that: relentless.

Philadelphia overwhelmed a powerhouse Braves team in four games to advance to the NLCS—the team’s second knock-off Atlanta in as many years.

So what happened? How have the Phillies become so damn likable over the course of two seasons?

The Phillies Train That Got Rolling in 2022

In 2022, the Phillies made a heroic playoff run (while going 5-0 at home) and strolled into the World Series for the first time since 2009.

THE PHILLIES ARE MOVING ON!!!



They have taken down the Braves for a second year in a row and the final four is set!!! pic.twitter.com/OkVbOpGrWR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 13, 2023

Bryce Harper proved himself and his $330 million contract with a stellar postseason, highlighted by one of the Phillies’ most electric home runs in franchise history.

The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series to quite possibly the least likable team in baseball: the Houston Astros.