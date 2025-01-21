The Rockies Need Brenton Doyle To Build Upon His Strong 2024 Season

He finished the season with 30 steals, helping him become one of just 10 MLB players to have at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 30 stolen bases in 2024. That mixture of power and speed has many in Colorado remembering the heyday of Blackmon late last decade when he became a fixture and consistent threat at the leadoff spot.

Black told reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings in December that he hoped to use his players’ speed more in 2025. While not specifically naming Doyle, it’s clear that having his presence on the bases would help Black achieve that vision.

“It sort of goes hand in hand a little bit, but I think I would like to think that we can push the envelope a little bit more in the bases,” Black said in December. “I would like to see us try to steal more, but again, that’s a little scoreboard-dependent. Last year, it was a little bit difficult. I like to push it more there if possible, but again, it’s going to depend on the personnel.”

The Rockies hope that Doyle’s continued trajectory will come at the plate and with his legs. His numbers last season allowed him to become the seventh player in franchise history to have at least two seasons with 25 or more extra-base hits and 20 or more stolen bases. Doyle was the first to do that in consecutive seasons since Trevor Story from 2018-19.

For a Colorado team that will look very similar to 2024’s version, success in the standings will have to come from players who have been in Denver in previous seasons continuing to grow in their craft. More will be asked of Doyle (as well as Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon, among others) to help the Rockies avoid a third-straight 100-loss season.

Can Doyle handle the new role? Last season, he batted just .120 in 13 starts (14 games) when he was inserted as the leadoff batter. However, he believes he can rely on previous experience to guide him into this new role.