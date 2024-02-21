Top 10 Best MLB Center Fielders for the 2024 Season

An already talented positional group, center field added one of the best players in the world in addition to an international star who immediately cracks our top 10 list.

This position has been dominated by Mike Trout for the majority of the past decade, but he no longer holds the top spot (or even the second spot…). Instead, the top spot goes to an MVP right fielder who will be starting the majority of his games in center field this season.

Compared to many of our other rankings, this list features an exciting blend of established stars and young hotshots. Half of the players on this list have two or fewer years of MLB experience, which speaks to the bright future around the league in center field. Plenty of other youngsters around the league could force their way onto this list in the near future as well.

Many of these players still have ample room to grow, which makes this such a fun position to keep an eye on heading into the season. Let’s break down the impressive qualities of each player on this list and why they were ranked the way they were as we look toward 2024.