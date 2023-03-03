Start Your Franchise CF: J-Rod, Michael Harris II or Corbin Carroll?

Last week, I was delighted to have Aram Leighton on my podcast ‘Who’s Better Baseball’ to discuss which young shortstop we would pick to start our franchise with. Today, we move from shortstop to center field to examine which young star is set to be the best at the position for the next decade.

Finding all-around great center fielders is tough to come by in Major League Baseball. Yet the position is clearly on the rise when you look the recent list of our top 10 center fielders in baseball. Looking at the top, you will find Mike Trout, but what lies below him is far more interesting.

Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II have a lot in common. The two center fielders made their MLB debut last year and each signed long-term contract extensions before the end of their first season. The Mariners and Braves each knew what they had in these young studs, and were willing to commit to keeping them for the better part of the next decade at one of the game’s most important positions.

Rodriguez and Harris each made the playoffs in their first year and went on to win the Rookie of the Year in their respective leagues. Moving forward, their careers will be intertwined as they will always be compared to each other and ranked among the top center fielders in the game.