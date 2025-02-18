Fantasy Baseball 2025: Outfield Sleepers

Back in July of 2024, Wallner hit a ball with an exit velocity of 116.7 mph. This was the second-hardest hit home run by any Twins player in the Statcast era. At that point, Wallner joined Oneil Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Shohei Ohtani as the only players who hit multiple balls at least 116 mph.

We’ve seen incredible analytical studies done based on why a certain player will break out. But the fact of the matter is even if someone has these types of underlying data, it doesn’t do much unless the batter produces.

Wallner did just that in 2024, despite only playing 75 games. A .259/.372/.523 line with 13 long balls and an .894 OPS is beyond a healthy sign. Get ready Twins fans, he could be a franchise-type player if everything breaks right.

Of course, I love the raw force he puts on baseballs. But knowing manager Rocco Baldelli was confident enough to send him out against several lefties put even more trust in my view of Wallner.

He also takes his walks and is a pretty patient performer up at the plate. His OBP in 2023 was .370 while 2024 was essentially the same at .372. We have yet to see a full season of production, but at this point next season he could be going within the top 100 players.

And if you don’t believe me, just look back at his 2024 stint in Triple-A. 19 moonshots in just 67 games isn’t a bad ratio at all in my opinion. Let’s not forget that power is what everyone craves when it comes to fantasy, and it’s a mighty hard thing to find in the back end of drafts.