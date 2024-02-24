2024 MLB Uniform Rankings

The Mariners connect beautifully with their identity through their uniforms, making them without-a-doubt a Top-10 look.

8. Philadelphia Phillies (Last Year: 8)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on September 11, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Phillies are dumping the red alternates this year and, as you can see, it does not effect their standing too much. These are still an awesome uniform set, with some great alternates thrown in. Of course the best is the baby blue and maroon set, which to me is the best uniform in the sport. If I were the Phillies, I would make this my full-time home uniform.

Not that the Phillies do not have a great home uniform, because they do. The only team with red pinstripes in the league, these were made for Ethan Budowsky. Just as good as the baby blues are the cream Sunday alternates, with the red-and-blue hats and helmets.

More teams should incorporate off-white looks into their uniforms, just look at what it did for the D-Backs this year. I will miss the red uniforms, but I would welcome them returning down the line with a few changes. However, the Phillies have more than enough good uniforms to cover off the loss.

7. Atlanta Braves (Last Year: 7)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 04: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on October 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

I considered flipping these below the NL East rival, Phillies, but these are too good to drop. The Braves have my favorite road uniform in the game, and the home whites are so clean.

Not only that, the 90s Braves made them iconic and they are pretty much unchanged from that time. This is up there among the best home-road sets that you will see in the league.

The alternates are only better. The Braves nailed their red alternate, something many other clubs have failed to do, and the navy is also tremendous. They utilize their color scheme and logos so perfectly in all of their uniforms, but these two are as good as a pair of alternates get.

The best jersey of course is the Hank Aaron-era throwbacks. At this point they are part of the uniform set so I will count them, and they give the whole look a huge boost. I like that they incorporate them for special occasions rather than full time, because these really are so special. They deserve the distinction of only being worn a few times a year.

6. New York Yankees (Last Year: 3)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees did the one thing you can simply never do: they messed with perfection. One of my favorite cliches is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and the Yankees could have used that lesson here.

The Yanks are changing their road uniforms this year, going with a much simpler vintage look. While they are still good, removing the navy-and-white striping on the sleeves is a huge mistake. I LOVED the Yankees road uniforms before, and now I just like them.

The new Yankees grays are starting to appear in the wild. Old version also below for comparison. https://t.co/HQI6jRAe6U pic.twitter.com/9CF3XwdBnt — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) February 16, 2024

The reason the Yankees did not fall farther is because they are anchored by the most iconic uniform in the sport, and maybe all of sports.

What else is there to say about the pinstripes? They are a perfect uniform, there is literally nothing wrong with them. The Yankees feel like they should be higher, and maybe in action the road uniforms will be great.

However, I just could not let the Yanks get away with messing with one of my favorite road uniforms in the game.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last Year: 6)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Finally! FINALLY! Shohei Ohtani will be wearing an iconic uniform this year worthy of the talent he is. I cannot wait to get that first look at Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers’ perfect home uniform this season. These leap up a spot this year as the result of the Yankees drop, and Top 5 feels right for the Dodgers. The home uniform with a blue word mark and red numbers may be the best in the game. The road uniform is great as well, but definitely plays second fiddle to the home uniform.

The only reason the Dodgers are not higher is because there is too much variety in the sets above them. I love the classics, but I also like being able to change things up. As you will see, all four of the top teams have multiple great uniforms in the set, where as the Dodgers just have two. I just could not bring myself to rank a two-uniform set any higher than fifth.

4. Chicago Cubs (Last Year: 4)

MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 01: Ian Happ #8 (L) and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs wait to take the field for the spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

We are knee deep in iconic uniforms at this point in the list and nothing screams baseball like the Cubbies’ pinstripes on a sunny day at Wrigley Field.

A perfect logo mixed with a perfect blue on the pinstripes. There is just something special about seeing those uniforms trot out in front of those ivy walls. The Cubs have a great road uniform that much like the Dodgers mixes a blue word mark with red numbers on the front.

What puts the Cubs above the likes of the Yankees and Dodgers is they have a great third uniform in their set. The blue alternate with the cub walking through ‘C’ is just awesome, though I wish they wore them more at home with pinstripe pants.

They have done it on a few special occasions, but it would be cool to see them incorporated more for mid-week night games. Either way, the blue on the road is one of the best looks in the league, and helps elevate an already iconic set beyond some of the others behind it.

3. San Francisco Giants (Last Year: 5)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Tyler Rogers #71 of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

I could flip-flop these last two sets based on the day, but the Giants get the nod ahead of the Cubs this year. Not only beautiful, the Giants uniforms have the advantage of being unique that helps launch them into the Top 3.

Before the Diamondbacks changes this year, the Giants were the only team with a full-time off-white home uniform. They just so happen to also be one of the best-looking home uniforms in the game. I do kind of wish the Giants would drop the names and go back to just numbers on the back.

The Giants use orange and black much better than the Orioles and that is especially true on their alternate uniforms. The black uniform with an orange ‘SF’ on the breast is awesome, and has only grown on me over the years.

The real beauty among the alternates is the orange, with a script word mark and just a little touch of gold in the outline. The sneaky-good uniform in this set is the road grey. I love the way the orange-and-black striping goes with grey and I like the “San Francisco” across the chest. I do think these could be even better by returning the ‘SF’ logo to the breast.

2. Oakland Athletics (Last Year: 2)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a first inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No change in the Top 2 this year. The A’s hold steady in the second spot, with just an all-around incredible uniform set. The home whites are a challenger for best in the league as yellow and green are used perfectly.

The only team to use yellow and green, the classic color combo is just delightful for a baseball uniform. Nothing pops more than the home whites though, especially with the classic white shoes that have become such a part of the A’s image.

The rest of the set is great as well. Green and yellow goes great with the road grey, and the alternates are good too. Both the light- and dark-green alternates are clean looks that just feel like baseball. So many things are upsetting about the A’s potential move to Las Vegas, but if they even dared to get rid of the uniforms it would be a million times worse.

Please, Major League Baseball, whatever you do, save these uniforms. It is bad enough the A’s may leave Oakland, but these uniforms going with them would be a disaster.

1. St. Louis Cardinals (Last Year: 1)

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 25: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals after Goldschmidt hit his second home run of the game against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

No change here, in 2024 the St. Louis Cardinals’ uniforms reign supreme. They are the best uniforms in baseball, and I really do not know what any team can do to beat them.

The home whites are pristine, an absolutely perfect baseball uniform. The red details with red word mark on the white uniform is just such a clean look. I especially love when they wear them with the navy-and-red caps and helmets. The road grey is a great look, and the Sunday creams they wear at home may be even better than the home whites.

As with most sets that include a baby-blue look, these are the best of the bunch. Probably the second-best uniform in the league, these are impossible to make any better. Red striping, piping and helmets is a perfect match for the baby blue. I especially love that they wear them with baby blue pants as well. It is just so difficult for any team to beat this look. I am not sure how it can be done.

So long as they do not change anything, these will likely be in the #1 spot for years to come.