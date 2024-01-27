Nationals, Marlins Both Introduce New Uniforms for 2024 Season

🔓 D.C. deets 🔒

What’s more, the Nationals have a new primary road uniform, which appears to be a massive downgrade when compared to its predecessor. Gone is the cursive “Washington” script, led by the Curly W. In is tricolor block “Washington” script that looks straight out of a 1990s movie that didn’t want to pay for the rights to wear the actual uniforms. (Yes, we’re aware the Nationals were the Expos in the 90’s, but the point still stands.)

The worst development in the Nationals mini-rebranding is that their cherry blossom City Connect uniforms apparently aren’t long for the world. MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato reports that the Nationals will continue to wear one of the few popular City Connect uniforms for Friday and Saturday games in 2024, before “retiring them from regular wear after this season.”

Did anyone think the Nationals needed to make drastic uniform changes?

While it does have an unfortunate resemblance to the Walgreens logo, the Curly W has deep ties to Washington’s baseball history. Phasing it out seems to be unnecessary. Ditto for the City Connect uniforms. People liked these looks, take yes for an answer.

Speaking of teams with excellent City Connect uniforms, the Marlins also revealed some uniform updates Friday.

The Marlins have updated their black and blue jerseys and announced the blues will now be in their rotation during the 2024 season.



The Marlins have updated their much-maligned “Midnight Black” uniforms so you can actually read the team and player names on them. Gone is the primary black script, replaced with white text. The Marlins also have added in a “Miami Blue” jersey, which Christina DeNicola of MLB.com notes are “inspired by the Spring Training/batting practice tops the team has worn since 2019.”