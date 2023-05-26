Ranking All Five Current Mariners Uniforms From Worst to Best

Prior to the 2023 season, the Seattle Mariners eliminated their gray road uniforms, as they prepared to introduce a “City Connect” jersey. While we would argue that the Mariners actually had one of the better road grays in baseball, Nike’s controversial “4+1” rule has limited teams to four uniforms, plus a fifth if it’s part of the CC program. And it’s hard to argue with the uniforms that the Mariners elected to keep over the grays.

With that in mind, here’s a ranking of Seattle’s five current uniforms from worst to best:

No. 5: City Connect Uniforms

Introduced in May of 2023, the City Connect uniforms for the Mariners rank as the worst of their current options, but that’s more reflective of how good the rest of their looks are than anything. While we’re still not entirely sure whether the black pants work with the blue tops, the Mariners should be applauded for not just going blue-on-blue or black-on-black. Additionally, the black sleeves under the blue uniform tops look excellent. And who doesn’t love the trident Mariners logo?

No. 4: White Home Uniforms

If someone said the Mariners should have eliminated the white home uniforms over the gray road ones, we wouldn’t be mad. But while this is the simplest of Seattle’s looks, it’s very clean. Bonus props to the Mariners for the 2023 All-Star Game patch on the right sleeve, which looks great.