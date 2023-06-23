Ranking All Five Current Orioles Uniforms From Worst to Best

No. 5: City Connect Uniforms

This is what it means to wear Baltimore on your chest. pic.twitter.com/42jXwRT9PV — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2023

For a team with so many great logos in its history, it was surprising to see the City Connect uniforms unveiled by the Orioles in May of 2023 with a bird-free cap and an uncreative uniform. The color palette that can only be seen when the sleeves and/or collar are rolled up adds some brightness to a bland uniform, but don’t confuse that with looking good.

You also have to question the practicality of having two black uniforms in your rotation, especially when the ones the team already had are superior.

No. 4: White Home Uniforms

In 2004, Baltimore changed the “Orioles” script on the front of their home jerseys from being black with orange trim to just being orange, a nice update. As mentioned above, the Orioles changed their hat logo to the cartoon bird in 2012, but much more was done to the primary hat worn for home games.

Rather than the black hat with a realistic bird and an orange brim that Baltimore wore from 2002-2011, the Orioles put the cartoon bird on the front of a tri-colored cap, which is white on the front with an orange brim and black on the sides and back. These maybe aren’t the most-heralded home uniforms, but they are clean.

No. 3: Gray Road Uniforms

In 2011, the Orioles switched to “Baltimore” written horizontally on the front of their road uniforms, rather than “Orioles,” as they had from 1995-2010. A year later, the black hats with orange brims were upgraded from the realistic bird to the cartoon bird.

Teams like the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays have altogether ditched their gray road uniforms to comply with Nike’s controversial “4+1” rule, but the Orioles have been wise to keep theirs.