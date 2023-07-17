Ranking All Three Current Athletics Uniforms From Worst to Best

For all that’s wrong with the Oakland Athletics, they have one of the most classic brands in baseball.

The A’s brand began in Philadelphia in 1901, before the team relocated to Kansas City in 1955. Since 1968, the A’s have called Oakland home. If their future is indeed going to be in Las Vegas, there shouldn’t be a second’s worth of thought given to tweaking the uniforms, other than to update the road uniforms from “Oakland” to “Las Vegas.”

As long as they remain in the Bay Area — which, sadly, might not be beyond the 2024 season — it feels unlikely that the A’s will get a jersey that’s part of Nike’s “City Connect” program. That’s okay, because as is, the A’s have a tremendous uniform set, which we’ve ranked below:

No. 3: Gray Road Uniforms

Don’t take these being rated the worst as a diss, it’s only because the two above them are so excellent. They are unquestionably better than both the dark green and the yellow alternate tops that the A’s have phased out in recent seasons.