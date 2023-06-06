Ranking All Current Padres Uniforms From Worst to Best

5. Alternate Camouflage Uniforms

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 8: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 8, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

This is the difficulty with deciding the best of the best: someone has to be ranked the worst of the best. For my money, it’s the Padres camo uniforms, which are brought out for every Sunday Padres home game. It’s, of course, a tribute to our armed forces, which feels especially appropriate given that San Diego is a major hub for the Navy and Marines in particular.

The reason for this ranking is three-fold:

Simply put, they aren’t the only camo uniforms in sports. There have been in others in college football, for example, that seem to have more juice. These aren’t even the best Padres camo uniforms and feel like they’re doing too much compared to more simplistic designs of the past. Most importantly — and I can’t emphasize this enough — the white pants simply do not work with them. The color clash is too noticeable.

I won’t pretend to know exactly what would be the ideal look for uniforms meant to honor the military. But these don’t quite do it for me, either. Still, I’d take these from an aesthetic standpoint over many of the other boring uniforms that other boring teams (the Rangers) display so prominently.

4. Alternate Solid Brown Uniforms

GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 06: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres stands in at-bat during a Spring Training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 6, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

A few years ago — in what can only be described as a crusade to be as wrong as possible — a friend of mine mocked these uniforms for just being “Poo and Pee.” Gross, surely, but also a rich idea coming from a Rangers fan who was satiated by the revolutionary color scheme of red, white, and blue. Worry not, dear reader, for I am more than ready to release these texts if I’m in the mood for revenge.

In terms of the actual uniforms, though, they get the job done. Not quite as good as some Padres uniforms of old, but the brown fits nicely. And while this is even more subjective of an observation, I find them to look even better if a player is wearing a chain of any sort. Like, they really exude a Golden vibe to them.

They don’t have quite the Pizazz as other uniforms and, again, the combination with the white pants isn’t ideal, but they’re solid nonetheless.