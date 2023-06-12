Ranking All Five Current Braves Uniforms From Worst to Best

Those uniforms were worn as an alternate as recently as 2022. They’ve replaced the diagonal “Braves” script across the chest with a number on the right ribcage, and “The A” on the left side of the chest, which looks like a knock-off uniform that would be sold outside the stadium.

And for as fond as we are of Atlanta’s current logo, the lowercase “a” was mean to be worn on these hats. The color scheme here is still excellent, but they are a clean downgrade from the originals, which you can see below:

Ronald Acuña Jr. hurt the Phillies with his bat and with his glove in the series opener. pic.twitter.com/VI6DRqnVMU — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 10, 2021

No. 3: Red Alternate Tops

Do the Braves need red uniform top? Probably not, especially considering how many teams in the National League — the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks — utilize some form of red as their primary color.

But these red tops, worn for Friday games at Truist Park, are still a nice alternate when worn sparingly. They’re also much better than the initial red uniform tops that the Braves worn for Sunday games at Turner Field from 2005-2013.

No. 2: White Home Uniforms

🎶 Coming up on ya from the South, the A-T-Liens ain't changed 🎶#OutkastNight 🛸 pic.twitter.com/FcQHV5fSXa — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2023

Simply put, these are one of the cleanest primary home uniforms in baseball right now. The cursive “Braves” script across the front of the uniform is excellent, and it matches very well with the navy blue “A” cap that features a red brim.

No. 1: Gray Road Uniforms

It’s popular right now to hate on gray uniforms, which is why teams like the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays have altogether ditched what were once their primary road uniforms. But while the Braves wear the navy blue tops fairly frequently on the road, they have arguably the best grays in baseball. “Atlanta” across the chest and the red numbers on the back give this gray uniform plenty of life. These uniforms make you think of turning on TBS and seeing John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine mowing down opposing hitters in the 1990s and early 2000s.