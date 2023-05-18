Ranking All Five Current Phillies Uniforms From Worst to Best

No. 4: Road Grays

Just leave this here pic.twitter.com/BcpLxyDLhG — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) May 14, 2023

It’s trendy not to like gray uniforms, but the red Phillies font pops on their primary road uniforms, specifically when long sleeves are worn underneath the jerseys. These were introduced as the primary road uniforms for the Phillies in 1992, and from here, they are a pretty clean look.

No. 3: Powder Blue Throwbacks

These are the most popular uniforms in Phillies history, and they were originally worn as the primary road uniforms from 1972-1988. In 2018, they were brought back as home alternate uniforms, with the Phillies wearing them for every Thursday game played at Citizens Bank Park.

Three-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is particularly fond of the powder blue throwbacks.

“I just like the way they look, the old-school [color]way. I just like that colorway a lot, you don’t see it really anywhere else,” Realmuto said. “I like the catcher’s gear. I love the maroon, I like the accessories that go with it. I just think it’s such a unique colorway and a unique uniform. And it’s just, you know, the old Phillies.”

No. 2: Home Pinstripes

Happy 30th birthday to Rhys Hoskins.

pic.twitter.com/AUb9Ks6Hpj — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) March 17, 2023

In 1992, the Phillies introduced red pinstripes as their primary home uniforms. As we said with the grays above, the red pinstripes look even better with long red sleeves underneath. But in general, they are a very clean uniform that are pretty universally liked.

“I like the pinstripes. I mean, I like them all, but I think the pinstripes are really the most traditional,” manager Rob Thomson said.