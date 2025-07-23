What Kind of Haul Could Josh Naylor Net the D-Backs?

Yet, if the Diamondbacks do well against the Astros, it would force Hazen to take a hard look at buying multiple relievers in a push to win this year, even if 2026 might be worse off without some critical pitching reinforcements due to the number of pitchers they could be without next season.

If the D-Backs do struggle and lose to the Astros, and perhaps even the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, Hazen will likely be forced to sell star first baseman Josh Naylor, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, Gallen, and Suárez. Or, at least sell two or three of them.

If they do move Naylor, he’ll be a hot commodity at this year’s deadline.

A Top Trade Deadline Commodity

Naylor could be replaced in-house with multiple different players, though none would come close to the kind of season he’s had so far. Naylor is batting .293 with an OPS of .814, the second-highest mark of his career. He’s got an OPS+ of 126 while having homered 11 times to go with 58 RBI.

Naylor is among the hits leaders in the NL with 100 and has excelled at commanding the strike zone. He has walked 37 times and struck out just 48 times, becoming an excellent contact hitter in the process.

His 12.4% strikeout rate is in the 93rd percentile of hitters this season. He’s even stolen 11 bags and has been caught stealing just twice, setting a career high in steals with over two months left to play in the season.