What Kind of Haul Could Eugenio Suarez Net the D-backs?

As has been written extensively across the internet, the Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rough 2025 season as they’ve dealt with extensive injuries spanning their entire roster. Despite having three All-Stars, Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez, and Corbin Carroll, all from one of MLB’s best offenses, they are still just 47-50 and have gone only 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Arizona’s continued to slip in the Wild Card race, in which Arizona is five-and-a-half games back of the third NL Wild Card spot and they have three teams above them for that third spot. Due to that, Suarez is hearing his name on the trading block partially due to just how good he has been and partially due to the injuries Arizona’s suffered.

It’s just tough for Arizona to overcome 18 injuries to their pitchers in Triple-A and MLB levels and 25 injuries in total across those two levels. That kind of hit to any team’s depth would be enough to cripple most teams for the whole season. The fact that Arizona can even be considered in the hunt for the playoffs speaks to just how talented this team is and how good the players play together and are managed.

Thus, it’s understandable that the injuries might have forced general manager Mike Hazen into a corner in which he’s forced to sell some of the team’s elite pieces for pitchers or advanced minor leaguers to prepare for 2026 and beyond, when the team can contend once again with their strong core of players.