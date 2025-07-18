What Kind of Haul Could Eugenio Suarez Net the D-backs?
As the Arizona Diamondbacks prepare for a possible sell-off at the deadline, what could Eugenio Suarez net them in a trade?
As has been written extensively across the internet, the Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rough 2025 season as they’ve dealt with extensive injuries spanning their entire roster. Despite having three All-Stars, Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez, and Corbin Carroll, all from one of MLB’s best offenses, they are still just 47-50 and have gone only 4-6 over their last 10 games.
Arizona’s continued to slip in the Wild Card race, in which Arizona is five-and-a-half games back of the third NL Wild Card spot and they have three teams above them for that third spot. Due to that, Suarez is hearing his name on the trading block partially due to just how good he has been and partially due to the injuries Arizona’s suffered.
It’s just tough for Arizona to overcome 18 injuries to their pitchers in Triple-A and MLB levels and 25 injuries in total across those two levels. That kind of hit to any team’s depth would be enough to cripple most teams for the whole season. The fact that Arizona can even be considered in the hunt for the playoffs speaks to just how talented this team is and how good the players play together and are managed.
Thus, it’s understandable that the injuries might have forced general manager Mike Hazen into a corner in which he’s forced to sell some of the team’s elite pieces for pitchers or advanced minor leaguers to prepare for 2026 and beyond, when the team can contend once again with their strong core of players.
Hazen has multiple strong players about to hit free agency such as the aforementioned Suarez, Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Randal Grichuk, Josh Naylor, and Jalen Beeks. Suarez is getting the majority of the trade attention on social media right now as insiders repeatedly mention being available for sale should Arizona indeed sell at the MLB Trade Deadline.
Eugenio Suarez Is One of MLB’s Top Offensive Trade Chips
Suarez made his second All-Star Game this year and is having a truly phenomenal year at the plate and as one of the clubhouse leaders. His energy and vibes are not easy to replace and can certainly enhance any acquiring team’s clubhouse.
His stats this year are otherworldly for a 33-year-old third baseman as this could be his finest season yet. In just 95 games, he has 31 home runs, a league-leading 78 RBI, 18 doubles, and an OPS of .889. His OPS+ is 142 and he’s accrued 2.9 bWAR so far.
He’s on pace for only 53 home runs, 133 RBI, and 31 doubles. Suarez is estimated to reach 5 WAR should he stay on pace. That would be by far the highest amount in his lengthy career. As such, any lineup getting this kind of bat in the playoffs would be massive for their World Series chances.
But, what teams would be interested in Suarez? What could Hazen and the Diamondbacks get in exchange for an elite power rental bat in what is shaping to be a clear seller’s market with high prices according to numerous insiders?
While the negatives to Suarez’s game are that he does strike out often and his defense is slipping at third base, his ability to change the outcome of any game with one swing and how often he’s doing it greatly outweigh those negatives. Plus, he’s shaping up to the best power bat available that could slot in at DH or third in a market devoid of proven bats and sellers in general.
Even the actual sellers like the White Sox, Rockies, Nationals, and others don’t truly have much to sell as the team is either too young, too rough, or in a transfer of power, such as the Nationals. That’s another reason as to why Arizona could control a lot of what happens this deadline.
Suarez is set to get a pretty good contract in the off-season, one that will likely be worth in excess of $50 million. If he stays with Arizona, he will likely be offered a Qualifying Offer that if he turns down, Arizona would get draft pick compensation. Since he’ll get that high a contract, Arizona would be entitled to a pick shortly after the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.
Thus, any trade package that Arizona would accept would have to be worth at least a first round pick valuation in order to make it worthwhile for Hazen to accept.
Additionally, Suarez is the best rental slugger on the market since pre-Covid. He is fresh off an All-Star appearance, isn’t expensive in terms of money, and is hitting better than nearly all of the sluggers that have been traded since 2021. Perhaps the Kris Bryant package in 2021 is semi-comparable, as he netted a No. 9 prospect and a No. 30 prospect in return, in a buyer’s market. Since this is a seller’s market, prices will be higher.
What Could Teams Offer the Dbacks for Suarez?
The teams that could use a third baseman of Suarez’s caliber would be the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Mets. While the fit is cleanest with the first two teams, all five of those teams would be able to fit Suarez in and enhance their playoff odds and World Series odds tremendously if they add him.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners have a vaunted prospect group that rank among the best in MLB. As such, they might be able to put the best package together, aside from any of the other teams, depending on how much those other teams value their top prospects.
The Mariners No. 5 prospect might be a top two or three prospect for most teams. Thus, they should be able to offer a prospect like right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan as one of the main pieces. Sloan is Seattle’s fifth-best prospect in Just Baseball’s latest rankings.
Add in Seattle’s No. 6 prospect, catcher Harry Ford, who has been highly regarded for a while and is doing well in Triple-A right now, and you’re really cooking. He fits the Diamondbacks’ want of MLB-ready or nearly ready prospects as the team still wants to compete next year and beyond.
Packaging Sloan and Ford would likely prompt Arizona to send Suarez back to Seattle after acquiring him from them following the 2023 season. If Sloan isn’t available, Arizona is likely to be interested in Brandyn Garcia, their No. 13 prospect, who is a left-handed pitcher in Triple-A that is nearly ready.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers could offer another catcher of their own in Jeferson Quero, Just Baseball’s No. 1 Brewers prospect and their No. 13 prospect, Luke Adams.
Or, they could offer Arizona MLB-ready pitchers in which they have many. That kind of package could be consist of Logan Henderson who had a solid couple of starts in MLB earlier this year combined with a good relief prospect like Craig Yoho who is in Triple-A and has also received some looks at the game’s highest level.
New York Yankees
The Yankees could get Suarez fairly quickly if they offer their talented young right-hander who just debuted in Cam Schlittler (Just Baseball No. 3 Yankees prospect) who Arizona would probably love to insert into their rotation right away. Otherwise, the Yankees could offer a two prospect return in the form of Chase Hampton (JB No. 7) and Brock Selvidge. Both are starting pitcher prospects that Arizona needs to build back up their depth and prepare to contend in 2026 and beyond.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have some talented prospects like the Mariners, but their top four guys would likely be safe in this deal unless Arizona added in a pitcher like Zac Gallen. However, Brandon Birdsell (Just Baseball No. 9 Cubs prospect) would likely be of interest to Arizona as a right-handed starter who has reached Triple-A before. Combine him with another right-hander who could start or be a strong late-inning reliever in Jaxon Wiggins (JB No. 6) and Arizona likely bites.
New York Mets
The Mets may not be obvious fits as they have Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. However, Vientos is struggling and the Mets could put Suarez either at DH or third base and not disrupt the other two players long-term as Suarez is just a rental.
In this case, the Mets could get a deal done by offering Triple-A starter Nolan McLean (Just Baseball No. 4 Mets prospect). Otherwise, they could offer Drew Gilbert (JB No. 9), an outfielder in Triple-A along with a right-handed pitcher in Blade Tidwell (JB No. 14), who has plenty of potential but has struggled thus far in MLB action.
Of course, there could be a team that comes out of left field, or Hazen could like plenty of other prospects. Or, none of these teams present an offer better than a first-round pick. Only time will tell but Suarez is set up to be a crown jewel of the MLB Trade Deadline.