2023 MLB Playoff Field is Set Before Final Day of the Season

Since the Marlins own the tiebreaker against the D-backs anyway, Major League Baseball has made a ruling that will allow the season to be decided tomorrow without needing the Marlins to complete their game against the Mets.

Basically if the Marlins win, they are the fifth seed, regardless of if the D-backs win and stay even with them in the win column because they own the tiebreaker. If they lose and the D-backs win, technically the Marlins could have gotten an extra win by completing their game against the Mets, but since that would be a logistical nightmare, MLB has overruled that.

MLB has now decided that the #Marlins will NOT have to resume their suspended game against the #Mets.

If the Marlins win Sunday, they are the 5th seed and will play the #Phillies.

If the Marlins lose and the #Dbacks win, Miami will be the 6th seed and play the #Brewers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 1, 2023

The funny thing for the Marlins is that they probably would prefer to be the sixth seed anyway. Being the sixth seed would mean avoiding a Wild Card matchup against their division rival, the Phillies. It would also mean if they advanced, they would avoid their other division rival in the Atlanta Braves.

One line of thinking would be to throw the final game of the season so they could avoid that fate, but if the Diamondbacks lose as well, it won’t matter. Arizona is playing the Astros, who could still win their division with a victory, so there is every chance that all of this is a moot point.

American League Playoff Picture

The American League playoff field is a little more exciting in the final day of the season, because we still have one division race up for grabs.

The Baltimore Orioles have already clinched one of the two byes in the American League, as they won the AL East and lead the American League with 101 wins. The Minnesota Twins had the easiest division to win with the AL Central, but their 87 wins has them locked into the No. 3 seed, meaning they will host the No. 6 seed in a Wild Card series.