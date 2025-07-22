Don’t Count Out the Boston Red Sox

Clearly, the 2025 Red Sox are not quite the team they were in 2018 — yet, at least.

They only recently heated up. After earning three consecutive sweeps, a streak that began when they were a whopping two games below .500, the Red Sox climbed to a 53-45 record. Arguments of their sweeps being “gimmes” against the Colorado Rockies (24-76) and Washington Nationals (40-60) began to circulate, as both teams sit in last place in the NL West and NL East, respectively.

Rightfully so, this narrative dwindled when the Red Sox concluded a third sweep against their AL East division competitor, the Tampa Bay Rays (52-49). As a result, they surpassed the Rays in the division and postseason standings.

With a slow start out of the gate to the second half of the season, losing three of their first four games post All-Star break, the Red Sox sit six games behind the first-place Blue Jays (59-41) and hold the final wild-card spot by 1.5 games, just ahead of the Rays.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the 2025 Red Sox, but their strong finish to the first half may have just saved their season.

All stats and rankings were taken prior to play on July 22.