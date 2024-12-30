Milwaukee Brewers Top 15 Prospects

Outlook

The vast majority of Boeve’s value will come from his bat, but he has the offensive upside to be an above average big leaguer. While the amount of power Boeve hits for will determine his ceiling, his ability to consistently find the barrel and draw walks could help him achieve above average OPS numbers even with just 10-15 homers per season. There’s some similarities to Ryan O’Hearn.

10. Luis Peña – SS – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $800K, 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/55 50/60 25/35 70/70 40/50 50

An advanced offensive skillset with plus-plus wheels, Peña has the potential to be a dynamic middle infielder. He feasted on DSL competition in 2024.

Hitting

Starting upright with his feet a little for than shoulder-width apart, Peña utilizes a medium-sized gather with his front leg as he pulls his hands back. While his moves are repeatable, Peña is still learning to get his lower half and upper body in sync more consistently. The slight disconnect results in his swing being more armsy, but he has a good feel for the barrel with pretty quick hands.

Peña is quite selective for a contact-oriented speedster, which only adds to the offensive intrigue. His swing will likely need to come along further for him to tap into more than 30 grade power, but if the selectiveness at the plate holds, he could still have a big league caliber offensive skill set. Assuming Peña continues tracking as an above average hitter, he should climb relatively quickly. He’s not the largest in stature, but he will surely be stronger than the 17 year old we saw in the DSL, which would mean at least gap to gap power.

Defense/Speed

Peña is extremely quick both on the base paths and in the field, giving him a decent shot to stick at shortstop while providing value as a baserunner. Though he looks more like a second baseman physically, he has a strong enough arm to stick on the left side of the infield with the feet to provide enough range. His internal clock seems to be a work in progress but Peña should at least be an average defender at shortstop who can move around the infield. Peña was tied for second in the DSL for stolen bases going 39 for 43.

Outlook

Though he’s still far off, Peña has a relatively polished game with enough tools to provide an above average regular’s upside. His speed and presumed defensive versatility based on his skill set should give him a strong chance of at least landing as a big league bench piece. There’s potential for plenty more than that as Peña could fly through the minor leagues if he can maintain his bat to ball and patience stateside.

11. Robert Gasser – LHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | CB-B Round (71), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL CUTTER Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 50/50 55/55 30/40 50/50 45+

A deceptive lefty with a good pitch mix, Gasser is a higher floor lefty arm who showed well in his first five big league starts in 2024 before going down with a torn UCL.

Arsenal

Gasser creates tough angles for hitters, firing across his body from a low-three quarters release. While particularly uncomfortable for lefties, righties can struggle to pick the ball up as well as he stays closed for so long that his arm will seem like its the last thing coming towards them.

He will throw two variations of his fastball at 91-94 MPH, predominantly using his four-seamer which plays well at the top of the zone from his 5.1 foot release height. He will mix in a with around 14 inches of horizontal movement, giving him a much needed ground ball offering.

Gasser leans heavily on his low 80s slider, using it as his primary secondary against hitters of both-handedness. It’s more than 14 inches of horizontal movement plays up from his release point, with enough depth to it to back leg righties. Commanding it as well as any pitch in his arsenal, Gasser pours it in for strikes.

He also has a cutter that he will utilize as a weak-contact inducer to right-handed hitters, running it in on their hands or down and in beneath their barrel. He phased it out a bit more in the big leagues in favor of his more-effective slider.

Gasser will mix in a firm changeup in the upper 80s which does not really look like a reliable pitch at the highest level at this point.

Outlook

After struggling a bit with his command following his promotion to Triple-A in 2022, Gasser cleaned things up in 2023, with an impressive 20% K-BB rate and followed that up by pounding the zone in his five MLB starts. In a vacuum, the stuff does not jump off of the page, but including both fastballs, Gasser has four viable big league offerings that all play up thanks to his funkiness and deception. Gasser is a high-probability back-end starter and should rejoin the Brewers rotation when he returns from Tommy John surgery.

12. Caleb Durbin – UTIL – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’7″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 14th Round (427) – 2021 (ATL) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 55/55 30/30 60/60 45/50 45+

Acquired by the Brewers along with Nestor Cortes in exchange for Devin Williams, Durbin projects to grab a spot on the Brewers active roster to start the 2025 season thanks to his strong 2024 campaign that was capped off by a standout performance in the Arizona Fall League.

Durbin fits the profile of a scrappy, versatile utility man, boasting plus contact rates, good plate discipline, plus speed and some defensive versatility. He ran an in-zone contact rate of 90% between Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League in 2024, with an impressive ability to spoil tough pitches outside of the zone in the rare event that he does expand (he also ran a chase rate right around 20%).

Durbin is an above average defender at second base, but has seen a fair amount of action at third base and shortstop over his professional career. He is more of a fill-in option on the left side of the infield but he has proven capable there when necessary. The Yankees also filtered him into left field and centerfield a bit in 2024 where his plus speed should play well if he can gain more comfort with his reads. Both a high volume and efficient base stealer, Durbin was 60 for 65 in the stolen base department in 2024 if you combine Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League.

He is a great utility piece who pulls the ball in the air at a decent enough clip to potentially sneak out 10 home runs. If Durbin can maintain his elite contact rates in pro ball, he could be an everyday second baseman.

13. Luke Adams – 3B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 60/65 40/50 55/55 40/45 45+

Everything Adams does on the baseball field is a little bit unorthodox, yet impressive and productive. A 12th round pick in 2022 who received 6th round money, Adams has put up quality numbers at every stop thus far despite still learning how to tap into his plus raw power in games.

Hitting

A unique operation in the box, Adams waggles his bat right behind his helmet, before getting into a big leg kick that hangs up in the air for what feels like a very long time. Even with all of the moving parts, Adams has been able to sync things up enough to post above average contact rates. That said, it’s hard to envision Adams making all of the moving parts work at the highest level, his production drops off significantly against secondaries, likely due to how difficult it is to manage the chaos when his timing is thrown off slightly. He has hedged that with plus plate discipline, running a chase rate of just 14%.

His exit velocities are plus, but his swing is flat, resulting in a lot of hard roll overs and low line drives. When everything is on time and his weight is back, Adams flashes plus power to the pull side. He will likely need to clean some things u for it all to translate, but there’s no doubting the bat speed and pitch recognition.

Defense/Speed

Viewed as a candidate to slide over to first base because of his big frame and somewhat stiff nature, Adams looks far improved at the hot corner despite unorthodox actions. He moves his feet much better now, with average range and an above average arm. His throwing motion is short-armed, but he gets good carry on his throws and is comfortable throwing on the run or dropping down when he needs to feed it to second. While it may not look sexy, he has the goods to be a passable defender at third. A sneaky quick runner, Adams swiped a combined 58 bags between 2023 and 2024.

Outlook

The funky nature of Adams game has likely caused him to be overlooked. Both from a surface level stats and underlying batted ball data perspective, Adams has been quite impressive. His strides defensively also help his case. Handing upper level breaking balls will be an important checkpoint for Adams to see if he can maintain his solid contact rates and plus plate discipline, similar to former Brewer Joey Wiemer, there is a very valid concern that better stuff and more consistent execution will make it to replicate his operation in the box with success. He will likely need to clean things up in the box eventually, but his raw power and keen eye still make him a fascinating prospect.

14. Brock Wilken – 3B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (18) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 55/55 50/55 30/30 40/45 45

Tied for the ACC record with 71 career home runs, Wilken tapped into his power as consistently as any power hitter in college baseball. Though there have been flashes, Wilken has struggled to do the same in pro ball, though he was hit in the face with a 94 MPH fastball early in the 2024 season, leaving him with multiple facial fractures. He pulls the ball in the air at a high clip, giving him above average power potential despite his exit velocities slipping closer to average with wood.

He ran a contact rate just of just 69% between Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, but hedges some with a patient approach and an ability to draw walks that has translated from Wake Forest to Double-A. He has come along enough defensively to get buy at third base, though he’s likely to be average at best there. There’s plenty of pressure on the bat and Wilken will need to make progress both contact and impact wise to project as a regular corner bat.

15. Josh Knoth – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A Round (33), 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 45/55 40/50 30/40 40/50 45

You wouldn’t know Knoth was just 18 years old by watching him pitch at Low-A in 2024, compiling 84 1/3 innings while mixing his fastball and pair of breaking balls with confidence. The stuff needs to be sharpened up some, but his fastball crept up to 93-95 mph over the second half of the season while generating above average carry. His 86-88 mph slider flashes above average, but is inconsistent shape wise, sometimes featuring more sweep while others appearing more like a cutter. His big curveball flashes good depth in the upper 70s, though he similarly could find himself leaving it elevated at times. Knoth’s nascent changeup is a work in progress that he hardly mixed in during the 2024 season.

Knoth showed well through a challenging assignment as an 18-year-old and his stuff ticking up in the second half of the season only adds to the intrigue heading into 2025. His three pitch mix looks like it could be good enough to be a back end starter if he continues progressing.

Other Names to Watch

Jadher Areinamo – INF – (High-A): After signing for just $150,000 out of Venezuela in the 2021 IFA class, Areinamo has posted a .297/.350/.406 slash line with a 12% K-Rate in his first four MiLB seasons. The young infielder has leveled up season-by-season, positing career-bests in doubles (30), home runs (10), RBIs (68), stolen bases (32) and OPS (.791) in 2024 with High-A Wisconsin. Splitting his time somewhat evenly between second, short and third, Areinamo could develop into a versatile utility piece that the Brewers seem to covet at the Major League level.

Blake Burke – 1B – (High-A): The Brewers compounded savings at the top of the 2024 Draft, underslotting Braylon Payne by over $1 million at No. 17 and saving $600,000 on Burke at 34th overall. Burke’s 14 home runs in just 95 at-bats as a Freshman at Tennessee landed him on radars in 2022, and his 20 home runs and 1.151 OPS in his draft year (which culminated in a National Championship) this past summer got him an immediate assignment to High-A Wisconsin. The immense pop is the calling card for Burke, but his feel to hit is better than one might expect from a first baseman of his stature. Tyler Black may have more of a prototypical first baseman fighting him for reps at the Major League level as soon as 2026.

Logan Henderson – RHP – (Triple-A): Two players from McLellan Community College in Texas have gone in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since 2019: Reds right-hander Connor Phillips in 2020, and Henderson in 2021. Since entering pro ball, Henderson has thrown to a 3.11 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP, .199 BAA, and a 233/47 K/BB ratio in 173.2 IP. For the most part, Henderson attacks with a high-carry fastball and a borderline plus-plus changeup, which could make the unassuming 5’11” arm a strong north-south starter at the highest level.

K.C. Hunt – RHP – (Double-A): Sporting a 2.03 ERA and a .189 BAA in 102. IP between Low-A, High-A and Double-A, Hunt became the third Mississippi State Bulldog to take home Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Brandon Woodruff (2016) and Ethan Small (2021). The former undrafted free agent bounced back from an 8.54 ERA and 33 walks issued in 39.0 IP in his final college season in 2023 with a year in which his WHIP sat under 1.00 and firmly planted him in the group of names that will be considered for big league innings in 2025. While the 24-year-old right-hander only sits in the low 90s with his fastball, his hard slider could be his MLB ticket in some form or fashion.

Luis Lara – OF – (High-A): After signing with the Brewers for $1.1 million in June of 2022, Lara showed promise of a future 70-grade hit tool. That projection has cooled off in recent years, slashing .245/.332/.327 in 2024 in High-A before hitting .256 in 100 Arizona Fall League plate appearances. Still just 20 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, the 5-foot-7 Lara has time to find complementary tools to his plus speed.

Bishop Letson – RHP – (Low-A): The 20-year-old Letson stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at just 170 pounds, which should lead much of Brewers brass to dream on the projection in his frame. An 11th round pick out of high school in Indiana in 2023, Letson threw to a 3.13 ERA with a .195 BAA in his first 63.1 IP as a professional this past summer. He currently sits in the low 90s with his fastball and has good feel for a solid slider, but this is a dream of what could be as he continues to fill out his frame.

Bryce Meccage – RHP – (Complex): Meccage was the beneficiary of the Brewers’ slot mastery in the 2024 draft, signing for nearly $1 million over slot value at pick No. 57 ($2.5 million signing bonus compared to a $1.56 million slot value). The first of two New Jersey prep right-handers taken by Milwaukee in the second round, Meccage was the only to sign, as Chris Levonas honored his commitment to Wake Forest. Still just 18 years old, Meccase has already been up to 95 MPH and has a feel for a curveball, slider and changeup. It’s too early to forecast, but Meccage has a starter’s arsenal with all the time in the world to refine it.

Carlos F. Rodriguez – RHP – (MLB): Having just turned 23 years old, Rodriguez is yet another example of a Brewers’ Junior College success story, joining Misiorowski and Henderson on this list. Rodriguez has logged three straight MiLB season with 100+ innings pitches and a batting average against under .210, with his first two pro seasons accounting for a .198 and .187 clip respectively. However, after posting an ERA of 2.94 in his first 236 MiLB IP, his clip ballooned to a 4.51 ERA in 129.2 IP with Nashville in 2024. Rodriguez got his first taste of Major League Baseball this past season with three starts, and his “kitchen sink” approach with good feel for a changeup and cutter should keep those opportunities coming in ’25.

Brett Wichrowski – RHP – (Double-A): A 13th round pick out of Bryant in 2023, Wichrowski’s first professional season resulted in a 3.84 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 89.0 IP between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. The right-hander’s calling card is a pair of heaters that both sit in the mid 90s and flirt with 100 MPH: one with good carry at the top of the zone and a hard sinker to the knees. He works off the gas with a slower, sweepier slider, and could project best as a solid reliever.

Craig Yoho – RHP – (Triple-A): Arguably the best reliever in Minor League Baseball in 2024, Yoho’s numbers from High-A through Triple-A are comedic. In 57.2 IP, Yoho logged a 0.94 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while striking out 101 hitters and holding them to a .151/254/.190 (.444 OPS) slash line. A former hitter at the University of Houston, Yoho missed all of 2021 and 2022 with knee and elbow injuries before returning home in Indiana University in 2023. After signing for just $10,000 in the eighth round in ’23, Yoho harnessed a plus plus slider and an elite changeup that profiles most similar to former Brewer Devin Williams’ “airbender.” With more horizontal separation between those two offerings than maybe any other arm in professional baseball, Yoho could be the future closer for a team that has spawned All-Stars in that spot.