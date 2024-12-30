Milwaukee Brewers Top 15 Prospects
Constantly reloading via the draft and International Free Agency, the Brewers could very well have the best farm system in all of baseball.
The Milwaukee Brewers have undoubtedly become one of the most efficient and well-run organizations in Major League Baseball. Despite constant roster turnover and a limited operating budget, Milwaukee managed to comfortably win the NL Central under a first year manager in 2024, and may boast the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball going into 2025.
Passing the baton from David Stearns to current general manager Matt Arnold in 2022 felt like a tall task for the new lead decision-maker, but Arnold and the rest of the Brewers front office haven’t missed a beat since taking over, and they have all the makings of a well-oiled machine that will contend for the rest of the 2020’s.
The Brewers have a knack for identifying hitters with advanced swing decisions and seem to prioritize contact quality over defensive utility in many cases, allowing them to scoop up players like Tyler Black, Eric Bitonti, Mike Boeve and others perhaps a bit later than they should have been selected. The Brewers have one of baseball’s best farm systems.
1. Jeferson Quero – C – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/35
|45/55
|45/45
|60/65
|55
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero’s success in both facets of the game at Double-A as a 20-year-old solidified him as one of the best catching prospects in the game. A torn right labrum in the first game of the 2024 season wiped out his year, but he returned to action in the Brewers continuation camp in October and should be 100% for the start of the 2025 season
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B-swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As the season has progressed, he has slowly cut down his chase rate but his lack of approach caught up to him, struggling over the final couple months of the season. Possessing a good feel for the barrel, Quero makes plenty of contact and projects as an above average hitter if can continue to rein in his high swing rate.
Quero produced strong exit velocities in 2023, flashing plus raw pop that he started to tap into more consistently. For such an aggressive hitter, Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he could develop into an exciting blend of above average hit and power at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm. He gets the ball out quick, throwing out 35% of attempted base stealers in 2023. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender.
Outlook
A 22-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and plenty of offensive upside Quero has blossomed into one of the best catching prospects in the game. Losing a year is never ideal, but he is still set to enter his age 22 season as one of the younger players at the Triple-A level.
Assuming Quero can continue to improve his plate discipline, he has the goods to develop into an All-Star catcher with his impact on both sides of the game. There’s some similarities to J.T. Realmuto.
2. Jesus Made – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $950K – 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|45/55
|60/60
|35/50
|55
To say Made has stood out in the DSL would be putting lightly. The switch-hitting shortstop could be one of baseball’s next big prospects thanks to his ridiculously quick hands and feel for the barrel paired with elite plate discipline and baseball instincts.
Offense
Starting slightly open and his feet a tad more than shoulder-width apart, Made sinks into his backside in tandem with a rhythmic barrel tip as he pulls his hands down towards his belt; the move is a little more pronounced from the left side. He will likely need to clean up such a loud move as it could be difficult to time and also puts him into a slot that is generally harder to launch from and limits his ability to elevate the ball as much as he should.
The fact that he is able to not only do plenty of damage from his launch position and consistently make contact is a testament to his freakish hands and athleticism in the box. He posts plus contact rates both inside of the zone and outside of the zone while running one of the lowest chase rates you’ll see at the complex level.
Routinely producing batted balls over 100 MPH prior to his 17th birthday, Made’s superb bat speed has already been on display in the Dominican Summer League from both sides of the plate, with a max exit velocity of 108 MPH already. There’s still some room for strength on Made’s frame, but he should naturally tap into more raw power as he matures.
As he cleans up his operation in the box to be less dependent on raw talent and more conducive to repeating his moves and creating leverage, there should be plus game power in the tank. With his quickness, barrel accuracy and plate discipline, the elusive plus hit and power combination could be attainable for Made.
Defense/Speed
Made’s tooled up on the defensive side of things as well, boasting a plus arm and solid range. Similar to how he operates in the box, it is natural athleticism over fundamentals at this point for Made, sometimes struggling with his first step and reading balls off of the bat. He has a knack for the acrobatic play and is comfortable charging in and throwing on the run. He has a shot to stick at shortstop but has the fallback of a quality third base. An aggressive and efficient base stealer, Made swiped 23 bags on 26 tries through his first 40 pro games.
Outlook
As far off as any prospect on the top 100, there’s still plenty of time for things to go any which way for Made. That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect below full season ball with a more tantalizing combination of tools and baseball instincts. The Brewers are unsurprisingly very high on Made, making him a candidate to be the latest international free agent who takes the aggressive assignments in stride. There’s five tool upside here.
3. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|30/35
|50
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries. The Brewers moved Misiorowski to the bullpen in the second half of 2024, where he looked dominant in Triple-A. The Brewers are expected to give him a bit more runway as a starter, though his elite upside in the bullpen and the departure of Devin Williams could expedite his shift to high leverage.
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 97 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone with outlier characteristics. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery.
The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike around 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400 in 2024. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a batting average below the Mendoza line with big in-zone whiff numbers.
Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.
Outlook
Between the effort in Misiorowski’s delivery and his below average command, a move to the bullpen seems most likely at this point. That said, he has the stuff to become one of the game’s best closers. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame.
4. Eric Bitonti – 3B/1B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (87), 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/60
|55/70
|45/45
|40/50
|50+
Huge power potential with more polish than you’d expect from a 6-foot-4, 225 pound teenager, Bitonti turned heads at the Complex in his age 18 season, earning himself a promotion to Low-A where he continued to impress.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands rested in front of his back shoulder, Bitonti uses a gathering top tap as he sinks deep into his back side. He controls his lower half extremely well for such a long-levered hitter, engaging his back side effectively to help him do damage and consistently drive the ball in the air. Bitonti’s barrel lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for error contact wise and allowing him to do damage to all fields.
Bitonti is already plenty patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% in 2024 while walking at a 16% clip between the Complex League and Low-A. Already hitting home runs as hard as 111 MPH prior to his 19th birthday, there’s more room in the tank for Bitonti from a raw power perspective. He already gets into his pop in game thanks to a 30% ground ball rate and a hard hit rate north of 50%.
The aforementioned swing path of Bitonti also aids his ability to hit lefties as well, posting strong numbers left on left in his first pro season. Though there’s inevitably going to be swing and miss with a player of Bitonti’s profile, he hedges that with his approach and some adjustability in the box. Even when he is fooled, he has demonstrated the ability to stay back enough to do damage on his B swings. Bitonti easily boasts 30 home run upside with good on base skills.
Defense/Speed
Bitonti may be a candidate to move off of third base as he matures, but he moves really well for his size along with a plus arm and pretty good hands, giving him a chance to be passable at the hot corner. He has seen most of his starts at third base, while mixing in some games at first base where he already looks plenty comfortable. If he were to move to first, he would project as an above average defender. Bitonti is not a clog on the base paths and will even look to opportunistically swipe bags, swiping 12 on 15 tries in 2024.
Outlook
It was a standout first full pro season for Bitonti, mashing 16 homers in just 79 games between the Complex League and Low-A as an 18-year-old. As is the case with any corner infield profile, Bitonti is going to need to mash to be an impactful big leaguer, but he has the potential to do just that with plus plus raw power and an advanced feel to elevate with consistency. Pair hard hit baseballs at the ideal angles with a patient approach and it’s easy to dream on an exciting power profile and palate the presumably high strikeout rate. Bitonti has 30+ home run upside with either well above average defense at first base or potentially passable defense at the hot corner.
5. Yophery Rodriguez – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1.5M – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|45/55
|40/50
|55/55
|45/55
|50
The top IFA signing in the Brewers 2023 class, Rodriguez hit the ground running as a pro, standing out with his polish and upside in the batter’s box as a 17-year-old in the DSL. He skipped over the Arizona Complex League, handling Low-A pitching well as one of the younger hitters in the league.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his feet shoulder-width apart and a relaxed bat waggle to stay loose, Rodriguez gathers into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that is relatively slow building and controlled.
His hands are extremely quick with an adjustable lower half and a patient approach. His strong, but adjustable lower half and feel for the barrel helps him still have something behind his swing even when he is a bit out front or fooled. Already showcasing the ability to run into balls to his pull side, Rodriguez is also comfortable driving the ball where it’s pitched, spraying plenty of line drives the other way.
He is already an extremely patient hitter, laying off of spin and maintaining a chase rate around 20% as a pro. Like many young left-handed hitters, breaking balls from southpaws gave him trouble, sometimes bailing out on them when they start inside. He has looked far improved in that regard in his second pro season.
The aforementioned adjustability and feel to hit has shined through in his challenging Low-A assignment, spoiling tough pitches and getting to pitches in each quadrant of the zone. With a swing and approach that is ahead-of-his-years, along with the potential for at least average power as he fills out, Rodriguez boasts a lofty offensive ceiling along with less perceived risk than his peers.
Defense/Speed
At least an average runner, Rodriguez should be given ample reps in center field. He is still getting comfortable with his reads and jumps, which were shaky in his pro debut. He showcased good closing speed even after a delayed jump and can kick it into gear pretty quickly, providing optimism that he can stick up the middle as he gains experience. If he does move to a corner, his average arm could handle it.
Quick enough to be a threat on the base paths, Rodriguez struggles to get good jumps at this point, making him an inefficient base stealer.
Outlook
Left-handed hitting center fielders with Rodriguez’s upside do not grow on trees, and while he still has a long way to go, the Dominican teenager already looks like a great signing by the Brewers for $1.5 million. He took a huge step in 2024 by handling an aggressive Low-A assignment as an 18-year-old.
The Brewers have enjoyed plenty of success in International Free Agency over the last couple years, with Jackson Chourio ($1.8M) and Jeferson Quero ($200k) all serving as the most notable recent success stories. Similar to the aforementioned two, Rodriguez has the skill set to climb relatively quickly. He has the upside of an above average everyday centerfielder.
6. Tyler Black – 1B/LF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55/55
|30/35
|50
A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate and speed continue to carry him.
Offense
Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing too much. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State and has struck out less than 19% of the time in the minor leagues.
After missing time with an injury in 2022, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data as his hard hit rate jumped by 10% in 2023. Black saw his impact slip in 2024 to somewhere between those two figures.
Black’s feel to hit and approach stand out, running above average contact rates throughout his professional career along with a chase rate below 20%. His improved ability to elevate gives him the potential for 15 or so homers, flashing average pop to the pull side, leveraging his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. He swiped 55 bags in 2023 and was 23 for 26 on stolen base attempts between Triple-A and the big leagues in 2024.
That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball.
The Brewers now have Black more first base and left field as his arm is light for the hot corner, though he’ll still see some starts there. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black is unlikely to provide a ton of defensive value wherever he settles.
Outlook
Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm.
The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings.
7. Braylon Payne – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/65
|30/40
|70/70
|40/55
|50
Payne was on the younger side of the 2024 class, fitting the bill of what the Brewers often like to target: teenage bats with advanced swing decisions. Tack on the fact that he is a 70 grade runner with above average bat speed and it’s easy to get excited about Payne’s upside.
Hitting
A relatively simple operation in the box, Payne starts with his feet a bit more than shoulder-width apart and his hands sitting shoulder height. He sinks into his back side slightly before utilizing a moderate stride. Payne is still getting accustomed to sequencing his lower half and upper body, mostly relying on athleticism and strong hand-eye coordination to make contact.
There’s a tendency to fly open with his front side, especially in left-on-left matchups where he will also finish his swing more narrow with his lower half than how he started it. As he learns to control his body better, Payne will not only make more contact within the zone, but should be able to tap into more power as well. Despite some mechanical inefficiencies, Payne still boasts above average bat speed and has flashed the ability to spray the ball all over the yard with a flatter swing that is geared for line drives.
Where he is particularly advanced is his plate discipline, recognizing spin extremely well for his age and experience level. His feel for the zone is impressive, something the Brewers seem to identify really well. Payne is a bit of a project, but there’s an exciting offensive skill set here with room for more strength and natural tools that should help elevate his floor.
Defense/Speed
A double-plus runner, Payne is an electrifying athlete who can get down to first base in under four seconds. He is raw when it comes to his jumps and tracking balls in the outfield, though his closing speed helps makeup for that. With more reps, Payne should be able to stick in centerfield where he has the ingredients to be an above average defender. His quick first step bodes well for his defense as he gets better reading the ball off of the bat and it almost surely will result in a high volume of stolen bases. He stole four bases in one contest during his one week taste of Low-A in 2024.
Outlook
Payne has the skill set to be a dynamic table setter who sticks up the middle. Younger for his draft class, Payne has plenty of time to develop as he will he just 18 years old for nearly the entirety of the 2025 season where he will presumably be assigned to Low-A Carolina. While there is still plenty of development to be had to reach closer to his exciting potential, Payne looks the part of yet another Brewers prospect who can handle challenging assignments as he develops. The Brewers first rounder has a chance to be a high-OBP speedster who mixes in enough extra base hits to be a fixture at the top of a lineup.
8. Cooper Pratt – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (182) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/50
|40/50
|50/50
|45/50
|50
Projectable with good contact skills and a chance to stick at shortstop, the Brewers snagged Pratt in the sixth round, shelling out an over slot $1.35 million to sign him away from Ole Miss.
Offense
A simple setup with a short, direct swing, Pratt boasts strong bat-to-ball skills, especially for a hitter of his longer frame. Pratt’s path is more geared for line drives,. That said, he is comfortable catching the ball deep and can drive the ball to all fields with a hovering stride that he starts early as he pulls his hands back. His early, rhythmic move allows him to be on time with consistency, producing an in-zone contact rate of 86% in 2024 between Low-A and High-A.
Pratt leaves a bit to be desired bat speed wise at this stage, limiting his power output and resulting in some challenges against velocity. He hit just .225/.315/.337 against 93+ MPH in 2024. Pratt pulverized left-handed pitching to an OPS just under 1.000 and recognizes spin pretty well, though he can be a bit more expansive against fastballs.
Pratt has flashed some sneaky power to the pull side, but is presently below average in that department, placing more pressure on the hit tool. While he’s an above average hitter, he will likely need to tap into at least average power to carry an above average offensive profile. The good news is, Pratt has room within his frame to add more strength and boasts polish at the plate that is difficult to teach.
Defense/Speed
For as long of a frame as Pratt carries, he moves his feet well with good actions and a strong arm. Much like the offensive side of his game, Pratt is polished with advanced instincts that give him a good chance to stick at shortstop. An average runner, Pratt flexes his baseball IQ on the base paths as well picking his spots to swipe bags at a high efficiency, going 27 for 30 in 2024.
Outlook
The Brewers have enjoyed some success identifying young, but advanced hitters over the last few years and Pratt may be the latest example. His feel to hit, likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield and baseball instincts give him a solid floor, but to project as an everyday shortstop, he will likely need to tap into more power and come along a bit more with the glove.
9. Mike Boeve – 3B/1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (54) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|40/45
|45/45
|40/45
|50
One of the best hitters in college baseball in 2023, Boeve hit over .400 for Nebraska-Omaha, striking out just 9 times in 211 plate appearances. The feel to hit translated into pro ball, hitting .306/.374/.447 in 66 games in the difficult Double-A Southern League.
Hitting
An incredibly efficient operation in the box, Boeve starts somewhat crouched into his lower half, just sinking a bit deeper into his base before loading with minimal hand movement and a small stride. His swing is compact and efficient with a tight turn, consistently putting himself in position to be on time with a barrel that enters the zone early and lives there.
As a result, Boeve has enjoyed success against all pitch types, producing an OPS north of .900 against fastballs in 2024 with an OPS around .850 against all other offerings in what was a challenging assignment to the graveyard that is the Double-A Southern League within the first 30 games of his professional career.
While his swing is somewhat flat, he trimmed his ground ball rate in 2024 and will flash the ability to elevate to his pull side. Boeve may not completely light it up in the exit velocity department, but he consistently finds the barrel and generates decent bat speed, helping him produce an impressive 44% Hard Hit rate in 2024.
With his path, Boeve’s slug is more likely to come through a lot of doubles, which he has the ingredients to compile, with enough power to hit 10-15 home runs. His patient approach helps elevate his offensive profile further, drawing walks at an above average clip while also picking his spots to try to do more damage effectively.
Defense/Speed
He projects as a fringe-average third baseman who may ultimately give way to the other corner in favor of a better defensive option. Boeve does not have the most fluid actions in the world, appearing stiff with a unusual throwing motion, but he makes it work enough to get by. He moves his feet well enough, has decent hands and reads hops well. His arm is above average and he is capable of making the throws he needs to, even if it looks a little different. Boeve could be above average at first base, but he shouldn’t be a liability at third. Boeve is not a great runner, but not a clogger on the base paths.
Outlook
The vast majority of Boeve’s value will come from his bat, but he has the offensive upside to be an above average big leaguer. While the amount of power Boeve hits for will determine his ceiling, his ability to consistently find the barrel and draw walks could help him achieve above average OPS numbers even with just 10-15 homers per season. There’s some similarities to Ryan O’Hearn.
10. Luis Peña – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $800K, 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|50/60
|25/35
|70/70
|40/50
|50
An advanced offensive skillset with plus-plus wheels, Peña has the potential to be a dynamic middle infielder. He feasted on DSL competition in 2024.
Hitting
Starting upright with his feet a little for than shoulder-width apart, Peña utilizes a medium-sized gather with his front leg as he pulls his hands back. While his moves are repeatable, Peña is still learning to get his lower half and upper body in sync more consistently. The slight disconnect results in his swing being more armsy, but he has a good feel for the barrel with pretty quick hands.
Peña is quite selective for a contact-oriented speedster, which only adds to the offensive intrigue. His swing will likely need to come along further for him to tap into more than 30 grade power, but if the selectiveness at the plate holds, he could still have a big league caliber offensive skill set. Assuming Peña continues tracking as an above average hitter, he should climb relatively quickly. He’s not the largest in stature, but he will surely be stronger than the 17 year old we saw in the DSL, which would mean at least gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
Peña is extremely quick both on the base paths and in the field, giving him a decent shot to stick at shortstop while providing value as a baserunner. Though he looks more like a second baseman physically, he has a strong enough arm to stick on the left side of the infield with the feet to provide enough range. His internal clock seems to be a work in progress but Peña should at least be an average defender at shortstop who can move around the infield. Peña was tied for second in the DSL for stolen bases going 39 for 43.
Outlook
Though he’s still far off, Peña has a relatively polished game with enough tools to provide an above average regular’s upside. His speed and presumed defensive versatility based on his skill set should give him a strong chance of at least landing as a big league bench piece. There’s potential for plenty more than that as Peña could fly through the minor leagues if he can maintain his bat to ball and patience stateside.
11. Robert Gasser – LHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | CB-B Round (71), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|55/55
|30/40
|50/50
|45+
A deceptive lefty with a good pitch mix, Gasser is a higher floor lefty arm who showed well in his first five big league starts in 2024 before going down with a torn UCL.
Arsenal
Gasser creates tough angles for hitters, firing across his body from a low-three quarters release. While particularly uncomfortable for lefties, righties can struggle to pick the ball up as well as he stays closed for so long that his arm will seem like its the last thing coming towards them.
He will throw two variations of his fastball at 91-94 MPH, predominantly using his four-seamer which plays well at the top of the zone from his 5.1 foot release height. He will mix in a with around 14 inches of horizontal movement, giving him a much needed ground ball offering.
Gasser leans heavily on his low 80s slider, using it as his primary secondary against hitters of both-handedness. It’s more than 14 inches of horizontal movement plays up from his release point, with enough depth to it to back leg righties. Commanding it as well as any pitch in his arsenal, Gasser pours it in for strikes.
He also has a cutter that he will utilize as a weak-contact inducer to right-handed hitters, running it in on their hands or down and in beneath their barrel. He phased it out a bit more in the big leagues in favor of his more-effective slider.
Gasser will mix in a firm changeup in the upper 80s which does not really look like a reliable pitch at the highest level at this point.
Outlook
After struggling a bit with his command following his promotion to Triple-A in 2022, Gasser cleaned things up in 2023, with an impressive 20% K-BB rate and followed that up by pounding the zone in his five MLB starts. In a vacuum, the stuff does not jump off of the page, but including both fastballs, Gasser has four viable big league offerings that all play up thanks to his funkiness and deception. Gasser is a high-probability back-end starter and should rejoin the Brewers rotation when he returns from Tommy John surgery.
12. Caleb Durbin – UTIL – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’7″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 14th Round (427) – 2021 (ATL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|55/55
|30/30
|60/60
|45/50
|45+
Acquired by the Brewers along with Nestor Cortes in exchange for Devin Williams, Durbin projects to grab a spot on the Brewers active roster to start the 2025 season thanks to his strong 2024 campaign that was capped off by a standout performance in the Arizona Fall League.
Durbin fits the profile of a scrappy, versatile utility man, boasting plus contact rates, good plate discipline, plus speed and some defensive versatility. He ran an in-zone contact rate of 90% between Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League in 2024, with an impressive ability to spoil tough pitches outside of the zone in the rare event that he does expand (he also ran a chase rate right around 20%).
Durbin is an above average defender at second base, but has seen a fair amount of action at third base and shortstop over his professional career. He is more of a fill-in option on the left side of the infield but he has proven capable there when necessary. The Yankees also filtered him into left field and centerfield a bit in 2024 where his plus speed should play well if he can gain more comfort with his reads. Both a high volume and efficient base stealer, Durbin was 60 for 65 in the stolen base department in 2024 if you combine Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League.
He is a great utility piece who pulls the ball in the air at a decent enough clip to potentially sneak out 10 home runs. If Durbin can maintain his elite contact rates in pro ball, he could be an everyday second baseman.
13. Luke Adams – 3B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|60/65
|40/50
|55/55
|40/45
|45+
Everything Adams does on the baseball field is a little bit unorthodox, yet impressive and productive. A 12th round pick in 2022 who received 6th round money, Adams has put up quality numbers at every stop thus far despite still learning how to tap into his plus raw power in games.
Hitting
A unique operation in the box, Adams waggles his bat right behind his helmet, before getting into a big leg kick that hangs up in the air for what feels like a very long time. Even with all of the moving parts, Adams has been able to sync things up enough to post above average contact rates. That said, it’s hard to envision Adams making all of the moving parts work at the highest level, his production drops off significantly against secondaries, likely due to how difficult it is to manage the chaos when his timing is thrown off slightly. He has hedged that with plus plate discipline, running a chase rate of just 14%.
His exit velocities are plus, but his swing is flat, resulting in a lot of hard roll overs and low line drives. When everything is on time and his weight is back, Adams flashes plus power to the pull side. He will likely need to clean some things u for it all to translate, but there’s no doubting the bat speed and pitch recognition.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a candidate to slide over to first base because of his big frame and somewhat stiff nature, Adams looks far improved at the hot corner despite unorthodox actions. He moves his feet much better now, with average range and an above average arm. His throwing motion is short-armed, but he gets good carry on his throws and is comfortable throwing on the run or dropping down when he needs to feed it to second. While it may not look sexy, he has the goods to be a passable defender at third. A sneaky quick runner, Adams swiped a combined 58 bags between 2023 and 2024.
Outlook
The funky nature of Adams game has likely caused him to be overlooked. Both from a surface level stats and underlying batted ball data perspective, Adams has been quite impressive. His strides defensively also help his case. Handing upper level breaking balls will be an important checkpoint for Adams to see if he can maintain his solid contact rates and plus plate discipline, similar to former Brewer Joey Wiemer, there is a very valid concern that better stuff and more consistent execution will make it to replicate his operation in the box with success. He will likely need to clean things up in the box eventually, but his raw power and keen eye still make him a fascinating prospect.
14. Brock Wilken – 3B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (18) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|55/55
|50/55
|30/30
|40/45
|45
Tied for the ACC record with 71 career home runs, Wilken tapped into his power as consistently as any power hitter in college baseball. Though there have been flashes, Wilken has struggled to do the same in pro ball, though he was hit in the face with a 94 MPH fastball early in the 2024 season, leaving him with multiple facial fractures. He pulls the ball in the air at a high clip, giving him above average power potential despite his exit velocities slipping closer to average with wood.
He ran a contact rate just of just 69% between Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, but hedges some with a patient approach and an ability to draw walks that has translated from Wake Forest to Double-A. He has come along enough defensively to get buy at third base, though he’s likely to be average at best there. There’s plenty of pressure on the bat and Wilken will need to make progress both contact and impact wise to project as a regular corner bat.
15. Josh Knoth – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A Round (33), 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|45/55
|40/50
|30/40
|40/50
|45
You wouldn’t know Knoth was just 18 years old by watching him pitch at Low-A in 2024, compiling 84 1/3 innings while mixing his fastball and pair of breaking balls with confidence. The stuff needs to be sharpened up some, but his fastball crept up to 93-95 mph over the second half of the season while generating above average carry. His 86-88 mph slider flashes above average, but is inconsistent shape wise, sometimes featuring more sweep while others appearing more like a cutter. His big curveball flashes good depth in the upper 70s, though he similarly could find himself leaving it elevated at times. Knoth’s nascent changeup is a work in progress that he hardly mixed in during the 2024 season.
Knoth showed well through a challenging assignment as an 18-year-old and his stuff ticking up in the second half of the season only adds to the intrigue heading into 2025. His three pitch mix looks like it could be good enough to be a back end starter if he continues progressing.
Other Names to Watch
Jadher Areinamo – INF – (High-A): After signing for just $150,000 out of Venezuela in the 2021 IFA class, Areinamo has posted a .297/.350/.406 slash line with a 12% K-Rate in his first four MiLB seasons. The young infielder has leveled up season-by-season, positing career-bests in doubles (30), home runs (10), RBIs (68), stolen bases (32) and OPS (.791) in 2024 with High-A Wisconsin. Splitting his time somewhat evenly between second, short and third, Areinamo could develop into a versatile utility piece that the Brewers seem to covet at the Major League level.
Blake Burke – 1B – (High-A): The Brewers compounded savings at the top of the 2024 Draft, underslotting Braylon Payne by over $1 million at No. 17 and saving $600,000 on Burke at 34th overall. Burke’s 14 home runs in just 95 at-bats as a Freshman at Tennessee landed him on radars in 2022, and his 20 home runs and 1.151 OPS in his draft year (which culminated in a National Championship) this past summer got him an immediate assignment to High-A Wisconsin. The immense pop is the calling card for Burke, but his feel to hit is better than one might expect from a first baseman of his stature. Tyler Black may have more of a prototypical first baseman fighting him for reps at the Major League level as soon as 2026.
Logan Henderson – RHP – (Triple-A): Two players from McLellan Community College in Texas have gone in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since 2019: Reds right-hander Connor Phillips in 2020, and Henderson in 2021. Since entering pro ball, Henderson has thrown to a 3.11 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP, .199 BAA, and a 233/47 K/BB ratio in 173.2 IP. For the most part, Henderson attacks with a high-carry fastball and a borderline plus-plus changeup, which could make the unassuming 5’11” arm a strong north-south starter at the highest level.
K.C. Hunt – RHP – (Double-A): Sporting a 2.03 ERA and a .189 BAA in 102. IP between Low-A, High-A and Double-A, Hunt became the third Mississippi State Bulldog to take home Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Brandon Woodruff (2016) and Ethan Small (2021). The former undrafted free agent bounced back from an 8.54 ERA and 33 walks issued in 39.0 IP in his final college season in 2023 with a year in which his WHIP sat under 1.00 and firmly planted him in the group of names that will be considered for big league innings in 2025. While the 24-year-old right-hander only sits in the low 90s with his fastball, his hard slider could be his MLB ticket in some form or fashion.
Luis Lara – OF – (High-A): After signing with the Brewers for $1.1 million in June of 2022, Lara showed promise of a future 70-grade hit tool. That projection has cooled off in recent years, slashing .245/.332/.327 in 2024 in High-A before hitting .256 in 100 Arizona Fall League plate appearances. Still just 20 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, the 5-foot-7 Lara has time to find complementary tools to his plus speed.
Bishop Letson – RHP – (Low-A): The 20-year-old Letson stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at just 170 pounds, which should lead much of Brewers brass to dream on the projection in his frame. An 11th round pick out of high school in Indiana in 2023, Letson threw to a 3.13 ERA with a .195 BAA in his first 63.1 IP as a professional this past summer. He currently sits in the low 90s with his fastball and has good feel for a solid slider, but this is a dream of what could be as he continues to fill out his frame.
Bryce Meccage – RHP – (Complex): Meccage was the beneficiary of the Brewers’ slot mastery in the 2024 draft, signing for nearly $1 million over slot value at pick No. 57 ($2.5 million signing bonus compared to a $1.56 million slot value). The first of two New Jersey prep right-handers taken by Milwaukee in the second round, Meccage was the only to sign, as Chris Levonas honored his commitment to Wake Forest. Still just 18 years old, Meccase has already been up to 95 MPH and has a feel for a curveball, slider and changeup. It’s too early to forecast, but Meccage has a starter’s arsenal with all the time in the world to refine it.
Carlos F. Rodriguez – RHP – (MLB): Having just turned 23 years old, Rodriguez is yet another example of a Brewers’ Junior College success story, joining Misiorowski and Henderson on this list. Rodriguez has logged three straight MiLB season with 100+ innings pitches and a batting average against under .210, with his first two pro seasons accounting for a .198 and .187 clip respectively. However, after posting an ERA of 2.94 in his first 236 MiLB IP, his clip ballooned to a 4.51 ERA in 129.2 IP with Nashville in 2024. Rodriguez got his first taste of Major League Baseball this past season with three starts, and his “kitchen sink” approach with good feel for a changeup and cutter should keep those opportunities coming in ’25.
Brett Wichrowski – RHP – (Double-A): A 13th round pick out of Bryant in 2023, Wichrowski’s first professional season resulted in a 3.84 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 89.0 IP between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. The right-hander’s calling card is a pair of heaters that both sit in the mid 90s and flirt with 100 MPH: one with good carry at the top of the zone and a hard sinker to the knees. He works off the gas with a slower, sweepier slider, and could project best as a solid reliever.
Craig Yoho – RHP – (Triple-A): Arguably the best reliever in Minor League Baseball in 2024, Yoho’s numbers from High-A through Triple-A are comedic. In 57.2 IP, Yoho logged a 0.94 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while striking out 101 hitters and holding them to a .151/254/.190 (.444 OPS) slash line. A former hitter at the University of Houston, Yoho missed all of 2021 and 2022 with knee and elbow injuries before returning home in Indiana University in 2023. After signing for just $10,000 in the eighth round in ’23, Yoho harnessed a plus plus slider and an elite changeup that profiles most similar to former Brewer Devin Williams’ “airbender.” With more horizontal separation between those two offerings than maybe any other arm in professional baseball, Yoho could be the future closer for a team that has spawned All-Stars in that spot.