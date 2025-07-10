5 Reasons the D-backs Can Still Contend in 2025

It’s been well-covered across the baseball media world, in both articles and every corner of social media, that it is going to be extremely tough for the Arizona Diamondbacks to avoid being forced into selling at the upcoming MLB trade deadline on July 31.

With the endless stream of gut-punching injuries the team has been dealt this season, it’s fair to say that it just might be too much for any team to overcome. After all, they just put their third closer, Shelby Miller, on the injured list with a right forearm strain on Monday, July 7.

However, this team is a unique club that has overcome all of this to still be in the range of playoff contention and near .500. Not many teams that lost their ace, three elite relievers, multiple more quality relievers, their starting DH, and their catcher, and that dealt with injuries to players of Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte’s calibre, would be able to still play the kind of baseball they are playing.

To that point, it makes sense that their pitching has been in a rut, especially the bullpen, which has seen the most injuries of any part of the team. Only one reliever in the current bullpen, Jalen Beeks, has been able to spend the entire season in the majors and stay healthy thus far. The rest have been demoted, sent down and up, released, or injured.